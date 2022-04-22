Aquarium of Niagara admissions now help local conservation fund

The Aquarium of Niagara announced Friday that from now on, $1 from every paid admission will be directed into a new local conservation fund.

The fund, expected to generate $65,000 a year, will be used on efforts to provide educational opportunities and access to local students, fund internal and external conservation research, support wildlife crisis relief, and equip Aquarium staff with resources to conduct projects in the field.

The Niagara Falls facility is an accredited member of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, whose 230 members provide a total of $160 million in funding for conservation efforts annually.

