Appointments for East Side vaccination site open Wednesday; Covid-19 rates fall again

Meanwhile, the latest Covid-19 figures released by the governor’s office Sunday show a decline in the virus across New York. Statewide, the positive rate was 2.99% on Saturday, the first time the rate has dropped below 3% since Nov. 23.

Key indicators from Saturday’s testing also showed:

• The seven-day positive rate for Western New York – which includes Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties – fell to 2.28% on Saturday, down from 2.87% on Friday and 3.01% on Thursday.

That is the average share of Covid-19 tests that come back positive and is a leading indicator of the pandemic’s future course.

Statewide, the seven-day positive rate was 3.44%.

• Hospitalizations in Western New York were at 252 on Saturday. That’s down by more than half from the region's peak in December.

• Thirty-eight percent of the region's hospital beds – as well as 38% of its ICU beds – are available on average.

• Two deaths due to the virus were reported Saturday in Western New York, including one in Erie County and one in Niagara County. Statewide, 75 people died from the virus Saturday, bringing the total number of deaths during the pandemic to 37,851.