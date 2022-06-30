Applications now available for 2021 Decorators' Show House proceeds

The Junior League of Buffalo and The Buffalo News are seeking proposals for the proceeds from the 2021 Decorators’ Show House – the Grace Millard Knox House on Delaware Avenue – which was held late last summer. Qualified 501(c)(3) not-for-profit agencies in Buffalo and Western New York are encouraged to apply. Only one agency will be selected and awarded $315,000.

A preliminary application is required and must be emailed to the Junior League of Buffalo, jlbproceeds2022@gmail.com, by 5 p.m. July 25. Application and details are available on the Junior League website, buffalo.jl.org.

Final proposals will be sought from invited applicants only and will be due in September. The recipient will be announced in November.

Questions may be directed to Show House proceeds chairwoman Amy Hemenway at 716-812-2155 or jlbproceeds2022@gmail.com. (Include “Proceeds” in the subject line.)

Decorators’ Show House is a community fundraiser presented by the Junior League of Buffalo and The Buffalo News that takes place every other year. The biennial event has raised more than $4.4 million to date.

The Grace Millard Knox House, 800 Delaware Ave., was the site of the 21st Decorators’ Show House. It was open for public viewing Aug. 21-Sept. 18 and featured about 40 rooms and spaces decorated by local design professionals.

