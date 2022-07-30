Applications available soon for millions in aid for East Buffalo property owners

The application process is about to begin for millions of dollars in assistance for commercial and residential property owners in East Buffalo, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Saturday.

Gov. Kathy Hochul adds $50 million to investment in Buffalo's East Side The money includes $36.5 million for housing and social services. She said more than 1,000 homeowners struggling to keep their houses in good shape will receive about $10,000 each in grants to fix their homes.

Applications will be available Monday for the second round of the $4 million East Side Commercial Districts Program, which will help renovate buildings in the Jefferson Avenue Commercial District, the MLK Park Business District and the Broadway Fillmore and Kensington Bailey districts.

A public information session on the program and how to apply for it will be held at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 9 in East Community High School, 820 Northampton St. It also can be attended on Zoom by emailing sonia.lombardo@esd.ny.gov.

Hochul said applications will open Aug. 9 for three other programs – the $20 million Buffalo East Homeowner Assistance Fund, which will help homeowners behind on taxes and other municipal fees; the $10 million Buffalo East Home Improvement Program, which will support emergency home repairs; and the $4.5 million East Buffalo Down Payment Assistance Plus Program, which will help aspiring homeowners with their down payments.

Beginning Wednesday, residents can call 211 to learn how to apply for house and small business grants.