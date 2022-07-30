 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Applications available soon for millions in aid for East Buffalo property owners

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

The application process is about to begin for millions of dollars in assistance for commercial and residential property owners in East Buffalo, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Saturday.

Applications will be available Monday for the second round of the $4 million East Side Commercial Districts Program, which will help renovate buildings in the Jefferson Avenue Commercial District, the MLK Park Business District and the Broadway Fillmore and Kensington Bailey districts.

A public information session on the program and how to apply for it will be held at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 9 in East Community High School, 820 Northampton St. It also can be attended on Zoom by emailing sonia.lombardo@esd.ny.gov.

Hochul said applications will open Aug. 9 for three other programs – the $20 million Buffalo East Homeowner Assistance Fund, which will help homeowners behind on taxes and other municipal fees; the $10 million Buffalo East Home Improvement Program, which will support emergency home repairs; and the $4.5 million East Buffalo Down Payment Assistance Plus Program, which will help aspiring homeowners with their down payments.

People are also reading…

Beginning Wednesday, residents can call 211 to learn how to apply for house and small business grants.

0 Comments

Tags

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: More than 3,000 backpacks handed out in East Buffalo

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News