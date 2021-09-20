 Skip to main content
Application window open for Verizon grants in Niagara County
Application window open for Verizon grants in Niagara County

fin Yahoo Cantillon

The former Yahoo data center in Lockport, owned since 2017 by Verizon Media.

 News file photo

The Community Foundation of Greater Buffalo has announced it will take applications until Oct. 15 from Niagara County nonprofit groups seeking grants from the Verizon Media Community Benefit Fund.

The grants were started by Yahoo as a condition of the state tax incentives it received for the data center in Lockport. In 2017, the facility was sold to Verizon, which inherited the grant program.

The Community Foundation of Greater Buffalo administers the grant program for Verizon and accepts applications only online through the foundation website.

About $230,000 is available for this round of grants, which is to be the final one under the seven-year agreement between Empire State Development and Yahoo.

Projects that have matching funds from sources other than government will have an advantage, the foundation website says.

Also, projects outside the Lockport area will be favored because Verizon has a separate fund for Lockport grants.

Decisions on the grant recipients will be made in mid-November, the foundation said.

