Application deadlines nearing for civil service exams in Erie and Niagara counties

Application deadlines for upcoming civil service exams in Erie and Niagara counties are roughly a month away.

Niagara County is holding exams for four positions: caseworker, clerical II, correction officer and social worker. The deadline to apply for each of the four exams – either by mail, in-person or online – is Oct. 28, and all the tests will be held Dec. 10, according to Niagara County Personnel Officer Malcolm Needler.

"These are very important positions within county government and a great opportunity for those looking for a career path," Needler said in a statement released Tuesday.

The county, he said, is seeking candidates from among a wide-ranging and diverse pool of applicants. A non-refundable application processing fee is required.

Meanwhile, the Erie County Personnel Department announced Tuesday that it is now allowing the public to sign up and pay for civil service exams online. In the past, applicants were required to complete a paper application that had to be mailed or dropped off, along with their payment, to the Edward A. Rath County Office Building in downtown Buffalo.

According to Erie County Personnel Commissioner Brian Bray, the exam for correction officer/deputy sheriff officer was chosen to be the department's first to offer an online filing opportunity for a civil service position because it is one of the most crucial positions in county government.

"Like many employers, Erie County has struggled in this hot job market to attract qualified candidates for our open posts," Bray said in a statement Tuesday.

Bray said the restriction to paper applications was a significant barrier to applicants seeking to sign up for a civil service test, particularly among younger applicants who are more comfortable applying for positions online.

The minimum qualification for the correction officer/deputy sheriff officer position is either a high school or equivalency diploma. The annual salary range is from $50,588 to $68,472.

The deadline to sign up for the exam is Oct. 26. The test is scheduled to be given on Dec. 10.