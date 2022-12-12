Appellate Division rejects halting Great Northern demolition

The year-long quest by preservationists to save the historic Great Northern grain elevator has likely suffered a knock-out punch.

A preservation organization's request for a preliminary injunction to halt the grain elevator's demolition was denied Monday by the Appellate Division's Fourth Judicial Department in Rochester. The 1897 Great Northern is the last brick-box grain elevator with steel bins in North America, and is considered by preservationists to be an indelible part of Buffalo's waterfront heritage.

Although an appeal of State Supreme Court Justice Emilio Colaiacovo's July 5 decision allowing the demolition to proceed is still possible, it could take months before it is heard. That may be too late to salvage the Great Northern, since demolition of the mammoth structure began Sept 16. A disappointed Tim Tielman, executive director of the Campaign for Greater Buffalo History, Architecture & Culture, said the group hasn't decided whether to pursue that course of action.

The rationale stated for the court's decision, with five judges listed as present for the case against the City of Buffalo and Archer Daniels Midland Milling Co., could impact the group's decision. The court wrote that the injunction "is denied on the ground that petitioner has failed to establish, by clear and convincing evidence, a likelihood of success on the merits of this appeal."

Tielman lashed out at Colaiacovo for not denying the demolition and Mayor Byron Brown for allowing it to go forward.

"I never had confidence that the information and testimony we gave in State Supreme Court Justice Emilio Colaiacovo's court was equally weighted," Tielman said. "I think Judge Colaiacovo's ears were closed and his mind was closed from day one.

"The mayor, also, at any time could have reversed or overruled the opinion of his commissioner without risking public harm, and chose not to."

The mayor has claimed he was prevented by the City Charter from intervening.

It was 1 year and 1 day ago that a windstorm blew a large hole in the Great Northern's north wall.

Six days later, on Dec. 17, James Comerford, the city's then-commissioner of permit and inspection services, ordered an emergency demolition citing public safety.

State Supreme Court Justice Emilio Colaiacovo denied the Campaign for Greater Buffalo's request for a temporary restraining order on Jan. 5 and again on July 5, after a panel of appellate judges in Rochester unanimously sent the case back to allow an expert witness to testify for the preservation organization.

After Colaiacovo issued his last ruling, he waited until Sept. 15 – the scheduled start of the demolition – to dismiss the case, preventing the Campaign for Greater Buffalo from appealing his decision for almost 10 weeks.

It took two full months for the organization to file its appeal seeking another temporary restraining order to halt the demolition. State Supreme Court Justice John M. Curran then denied the temporary restraining order and scheduled the hearing that resulted in Monday's decision.

More than half the east wall, all of the north wall and a portion of the west wall have been battered by an excavator since demolition began Sept. 16. The Campaign for Greater Buffalo maintains what remains of the 400-foot-long grain elevator should still be saved.

The structure, including the brick walls, has proven to be far more structurally sound, as the Campaign for Greater Buffalo contended, than ADM experts and Commissioner Comerford warned.

ADM has said the demolition could take eight months, which would extend into late spring.

Frank Kowsky, SUNY Buffalo State emeritus professor of art history, said earlier this year that the demolition of the Great Northern would be the most significant architectural loss in Buffalo in more than 70 years.

"It would be the worst loss since the loss of the Larkin Administration Building," Kowsky said, citing the Frank Lloyd Wright building demolished in 1950. "It's a world-class monument of industrial architecture."