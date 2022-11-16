Appellate Court to hear Great Northern appeal in a month as demolition work continues

It took two full months for a preservation organization to file an appeal Tuesday to try and stop the Great Northern grain elevator's demolition.

The Campaign for Greater Buffalo History, Architecture & Culture also hoped for a temporary restraining order and stay of the demolition until the case can be heard by a panel of judges at the Appellate Division in Rochester.

Demolition of Great Northern proceeds slowly as court appeal still sought "They've taken down less than 5% of the building, so that's on our side," said Paul McDonnell, president of the Campaign for Greater Buffalo History, Architecture & Culture.

It took only a few hours for Justice John M. Curran of the Appellate Division to deny that request.

Curran scheduled a hearing for Dec. 12.

Richard Berger, the organization's lawyer, said that is too long to wait and sent a letter late Tuesday calling on the court to hear the case without delay.

"If we are unable to get the injunction there will be nothing to appeal, because by that time we fear there will be such damage done to the Great Northern that it would no longer be of historic importance," Berger said.

The City of Buffalo and Archer Daniels Midland, owner of the Great Northern, which sought the demolition, were told by Curran to file documents with the court by Dec. 9.

Considerable damage has been done to the grain elevator since a 165-foot Ultra High Demolition excavator began pummeling the structure on Sept. 16. Slightly more than half of the eastern brick wall appears gone, along with many of the steel bins lined up inside in rows of three. But there is still a long way to go before it is completely demolished. Catherine Amdur, the Buffalo commissioner of permit and inspection services, has said the demolition could take up to eight months.

An affidavit filed by Paul McDonnell, the Campaign for Greater Buffalo's president, contends much of the 400-foot-long grain elevator is still intact, structurally sound and can be preserved as an important historic landmark.

The crane has removed almost all of the north wall first damaged by a fierce windstorm on Dec. 11. Within a week of the storm, James Comerford, the city's then-commissioner of permit and inspection services, ordered an emergency demolition citing public safety.

State Supreme Court Justice Emilio Colaiacovo denied the Campaign for Greater Buffalo a temporary restraining order on Jan. 5 and again on July 5. He reconvened the case after a panel of appellate judges in Rochester unanimously sent the case back to allow an expert witness to testify for the preservation organization.

After Colaiacovo issued his last ruling, he waited until Sept. 15 – the scheduled start of the demolition – to dismiss the case, preventing the Campaign for Greater Buffalo from appealing his decision for almost 10 weeks.

Berger, an attorney working pro bono for the Campaign for Greater Buffalo, said he was hindered from assembling the lengthy appeal sooner due to a busy work schedule.

The Great Northern is the last brick-enclosed steel structure elevator left in North America. It was once the largest grain elevator, and is also the first, along with the Electric Elevator, to harness electricity from Niagara Falls.

Preservationists say the Great Northern's demolition would be among the most significant architectural losses in Buffalo in decades.

"We want the court to hear this and stop the demolition as fast as possible, so no more damage is done to this historic landmark in Buffalo," Berger said.