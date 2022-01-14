Appellate Court temporarily stays demolition of Great Northern

The Great Northern grain elevator won a reprieve from demolition Friday – at least for now.

Justice Tracey Bannister of the Appellate Division granted a temporary restraining order to the Campaign for Greater Buffalo History, Architecture & Culture to prevent the structure's owner, Archer Daniels Midland, from tearing down the wind-damaged grain elevator.

"It's a tremendous victory in the road to saving the Great Northern," said Tim Tielman, the Campaign for Greater Buffalo's executive director. "We're fighting like tigers to ensure this building can have new life."

The next step for the Campaign for Greater Buffalo is to get a preliminary injunction. The judge set a $100,000 bond for the appeal, which developer Douglas Jemal has agreed to be guarantor.

The judge set Jan. 24 for the return date to argue for the preliminary injunction. If that's successful, the case will be heard before the Appellate Division's five-judge panel.

The order freezes an emergency demolition order issued by the City of Buffalo six days after a Dec. 11 windstorm created a large hole in the structure's north wall.