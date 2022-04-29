Appellate court restores restraining order, blocks Great Northern demolition for now

An appellate court ruled Friday that a State Supreme Court justice erred in refusing to consider a preservation group's evidence at a hearing to determine whether the City of Buffalo legally granted an emergency permit to demolish the Great Northern grain elevator.

The five justices who heard the case reversed the ruling by Justice Emilio Colaiacovo and restored a temporary restraining order blocking the demolition. The appellate court instructed Colaiacovo to hold another hearing.

The decision means expert testimony can be heard that the Campaign for Greater Buffalo History, Architecture & Culture contends will show James Comerford, then-commissioner of permits and inspections, used poor judgement on Dec. 17 in issuing the emergency demolition permit.

That occurred six days after a windstorm resulted in a large hole in the northern wall, which Comerford concluded had rendered the building in danger of collapse and posed an immediate threat to the public's health, welfare and safety.

"This is a tremendous victory for all the citizens of the City of Buffalo and advances the preservation of the Great Northern Elevator," said Tim Tielman, Campaign for Greater Buffalo's executive director.

"We are confident that once our experts and evidence are put before the court it will become clear that the city and Commissioner Comerford acted arbitrarily and capriciously in issuing an emergency demolition order that clearly was not necessary," he said.

"We respect the decision of the court," said Mike DeGeorge, Mayor Byron Brown's spokesman.

Requests to ADM for a response were not immediately returned.

Preservationists say demolishing the Great Northern would be among the most significant architectural losses in Buffalo in decades.

The Great Northern, built in 1897, is the last brick-enclosed steel structure elevator left in North America. It's also the first grain elevator in the world, along with the Electric Elevator, to harness electricity from Niagara Falls.

The Campaign for Greater Buffalo believes expert testimony would have shown that the damage the Great Northern incurred doesn't threaten the elevator's structural integrity, and that Comerford made a rash decision in ordering its demolition.

The judges felt Colaiacovo, in holding a fact-finding hearing should have allowed expert testimony to challenge the commissioner's position.

"At the hearing, the court permitted only the testimony of the commissioner," the ruling said.

"...The court erred in refusing to consider (Campaign for Greater Buffalo's) proposed evidence, inasmuch as it should have afforded the petitioner the opportunity to submit any competent and relevant proof...," the ruling said.

After the Campaign for Greater Buffalo appealed the city's decision to State Supreme Court, Colaiacovo on Jan. 5 upheld Comerford's decision.

Appellate Justice Tracey Bannister granted a temporary restraining order on Jan. 14, preventing the structure's owner, Archer Daniels Midland, from tearing the Great Northern down.

Despite the imminent threat the Great Northern was said to pose, it has stood for over 4 1/2-months in winter conditions with no evident change in its condition.

The issue has generated considerable local and even national attention, and united Rep. Brian Higgins, a Democrat, and Rep. Christopher Jacobs, a Republican, in calling for ADM to save the Great Northern. The Common Council also sponsored a resolution to calling on ADM to make necessary repairs.

Developer Douglas Jemal proposed buying the Great Northern and later offered to give ADM $100,000 to stabilize the building.

An attorney representing ADM said in State Supreme Court that the company has no interest in selling the structure, believing demolition is the only remedy.

Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News.

