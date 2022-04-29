Appellate court orders new hearing on Great Northern demolition request

An appellate court ruled Friday that a State Supreme Court justice erred in refusing to consider a preservation group's evidence at a hearing to determine whether the City of Buffalo legally granted an emergency permit to demolish the Great Northern grain elevator.

The Appellate Division in Rochester reversed Justice Emilio Colaiacovo's ruling allowing the grain elevator's demolition and also reinstated the preservation group's legal action against the city. A restraining order remains in place. And the five appellate justices instructed Colaiacovo to hold another hearing on the matter.

Friday's ruling protects the grain elevator for now, but doesn't guarantee that it will be saved. The decision means expert testimony can be heard that the Campaign for Greater Buffalo History, Architecture & Culture contends will show James Comerford, then-commissioner of permits and inspections, "lacked a rational basis" in issuing the emergency demolition permit on Dec. 17.

Comerford's decision came six days after a windstorm tore a large hole in the northern wall, which he concluded had rendered the building in danger of collapse and posed an immediate threat to public safety.

"This is a tremendous victory for all the citizens of the City of Buffalo and advances the preservation of the Great Northern Elevator," Tim Tielman, Campaign for Greater Buffalo's executive director, said of Friday's ruling.

"We are confident that once our experts and evidence are put before the court, it will become clear that the city and Commissioner Comerford acted arbitrarily and capriciously in issuing an emergency demolition order that clearly was not necessary," he said.

"We respect the decision of the court," said Michael DeGeorge, Mayor Byron Brown's spokesman.

ADM issued a statement saying the only way to ensure the public's safety is to "dismantle the elevator."

"We look forward to presenting facts to the court to demonstrate what independent engineers and the city have concluded – that demolition is necessary to protect our employees, our neighbors and the public," the statement said.

Preservationists say demolishing the Great Northern would be among the most significant architectural losses in Buffalo in decades.

The Great Northern, built in 1897, is the last brick-enclosed steel structure elevator left in North America. It is also the first grain elevator in the world, along with the Electric Elevator, to harness electricity from Niagara Falls.

"It would be the worst loss since the loss of the Larkin Administration Building," said Frank Kowsky, SUNY Buffalo State emeritus professor of art history, citing the Frank Lloyd Wright building demolished in 1950. "It's a world-class monument of industrial architecture."

The Campaign for Greater Buffalo believes expert testimony will show the damage to the Great Northern doesn't threaten the elevator's structural integrity, and that Comerford made a rash decision in ordering a demolition.

During the fact-finding hearing, Colaiacovo said expert opinions with ideas on how to save the building were outside the scope of the court's evaluation.

"This should not be perceived as an invitation for a battle of the experts – engineers versus engineers – as to whether or not the property can be salvaged," Colaiacovo said at the hearing. "The issue is narrowly defined by how the city reached the conclusion that a demolition order would be necessary."

But the Appellate Division concluded Colaiacovo needed to allow expert testimony.

"At the hearing, the court permitted only the testimony of the commissioner," the ruling said.

"The court erred in refusing to consider (Campaign for Greater Buffalo's) proposed evidence, inasmuch as it should have afforded the petitioner the opportunity to submit any competent and relevant proof," according to the appellate decision.

Colaiacovo upheld Comerford's decision on Jan. 5. Appellate Justice Tracey Bannister granted a temporary restraining order Jan. 14. That prevented Archer Daniels Midland, the Chicago commodities giant, from tearing down the Great Northern.

The grain elevator has stood for nearly five months amid wintry conditions with no evident change in its condition.

Rep. Brian Higgins, a Democrat, and Rep. Christopher Jacobs, a Republican, have called on ADM to save the Great Northern. The Common Council passed a resolution also urging ADM to fix the local landmark, which Comerford revealed had never been inspected by the city since ADM took ownership in 1993.

Developer Douglas Jemal publicly proposed buying the Great Northern and later offered ADM $100,000 toward stabilizing the building. But ADM attorney Brian Melber has said the company has no interest in selling the structure, even if it could be reused, because of its close proximity to ADM's flour mill.

Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News.

