A panel of Appellate Division judges upheld on Friday the City of Niagara Falls' decision to authorize condemnation of 12 privately owned acres that it wants to obtain through eminent domain and develop into a $150 million indoor and outdoor public events center.

The Appellate Division judges dismissed an appeal by Niagara Falls Redevelopment LLC and an affiliated company, Blue Apple Properties Inc. It rejected the companies' contention that the condemnation will not serve a public use or benefit. It also denied their request to annul the city's determination because the city has not established how it plans to pay for the redevelopment project called Centennial Park.