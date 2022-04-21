Appeals court rules New York congressional map to be unconstitutional

The congressional map drawn up by the Democratic State Legislature violated the State Constitution because it was written to favor Democrats, the Appellate Division of the State Supreme Court said Thursday in a ruling that threatens to upend this year's races for House seats in New York.

Upholding a key part of a ruling by a State Supreme Court judge from Steuben County, the appeals court said: "We agree with petitioners and the court that the congressional map was unconstitutional."

NY 2022 races to proceed, but judge can order backup maps A New York appeals judge has extended a temporary stay on a lower court ruling against the state’s new congressional and legislative district maps. But he also said Friday that an independent court expert could draw up alternative maps in case the disputed lines are ultimately tossed. State Appellate Division Justice Stephen K. Lindley said the state board of elections can still accept petitions filed by candidates running for office, and rule on objections to those petitions. New York’s primary season was potentially upended last week when a Republican trial judge declared that new political district maps heavily favoring Democrats had been drawn up illegally.

The court said that is because voters amended the State Constitution in 2014 to say: "Districts shall not be drawn to discourage competition or for the purpose of favoring or disfavoring incumbents or other particular candidates or political parties.”

The 3-2 court decision came as a surprise, given that the court that made the decision, the Fourth Judicial Department of the State Supreme Court's Appellate Division, is dominated by Democratic judges.

The decision is by no means the final word on congressional redistricting in New York. The State Legislature is almost certain to appeal, and the state's top court – the Court of Appeals – could hear the case as soon as next week.

Primaries potentially loom in three congressional districts While primary candidates are challenging all three of the incumbent House members running in those three yet-to-be-finalized districts, the Board of Elections will have to decide if those candidates actually qualify for the ballot.

For the time being, though, the ruling calls into question the map that divided the state into 26 congressional districts, some of them oddly shaped. The state previously had 27 districts, but lost a seat because of nationwide population shifts uncovered in the 2020 census.

Political analysts have said the Democrat-drawn map was crafted to ensure that Republicans had only four likely wins in the 2022 House elections: in the Southern Tier district, in the North Country, in a district that stretches from Niagara County to Watertown and in a district on Long Island. The state currently has eight Republican House members.

Republicans who brought the lawsuit argued that after a constitutionally mandated redistricting commission failed to be able to agree on a new district map, Democrats in Albany drew up a map that favored their own party.

And on Thursday, the Appellate Division agreed.

"The 2022 congressional map was drawn to discourage competition and favor Democrats," the court concluded.

