 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story topical

Appeals court rules New York congressional map to be unconstitutional

  • Updated
  • 0
Congressional map

The congressional district map that a state appeals court ruled to be an unconstitutional gerrymander.

 Contributed image
Support this work for $1 a month

The congressional map drawn up by the Democratic State Legislature violated the State Constitution because it was written to favor Democrats, the Appellate Division of the State Supreme Court said Thursday in a ruling that threatens to upend this year's races for House seats in New York.

Upholding a key part of a ruling by a State Supreme Court judge from Steuben County, the appeals court said: "We agree with petitioners and the court that the congressional map was unconstitutional."

NY 2022 races to proceed, but judge can order backup maps

NY 2022 races to proceed, but judge can order backup maps

A New York appeals judge has extended a temporary stay on a lower court ruling against the state’s new congressional and legislative district maps. But he also said Friday that an independent court expert could draw up alternative maps in case the disputed lines are ultimately tossed. State Appellate Division Justice Stephen K. Lindley said the state board of elections can still accept petitions filed by candidates running for office, and rule on objections to those petitions. New York’s primary season was potentially upended last week when a Republican trial judge declared that new political district maps heavily favoring Democrats had been drawn up illegally.

The court said that is because voters amended the State Constitution in 2014 to say: "Districts shall not be drawn to discourage competition or for the purpose of favoring or disfavoring incumbents or other particular candidates or political parties.” 

The 3-2 court decision came as a surprise, given that the court that made the decision, the Fourth Judicial Department of the State Supreme Court's Appellate Division, is dominated by Democratic judges.

The decision is by no means the final word on congressional redistricting in New York. The State Legislature is almost certain to appeal, and the state's top court – the Court of Appeals – could hear the case as soon as next week.

People are also reading…

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

For the time being, though, the ruling calls into question the map that divided the state into 26 congressional districts, some of them oddly shaped. The state previously had 27 districts, but lost a seat because of nationwide population shifts uncovered in the 2020 census.

Political analysts have said the Democrat-drawn map was crafted to ensure that Republicans had only four likely wins in the 2022 House elections: in the Southern Tier district, in the North Country, in a district that stretches from Niagara County to Watertown and in a district on Long Island. The state currently has eight Republican House members.

Republicans who brought the lawsuit argued that after a constitutionally mandated redistricting commission failed to be able to agree on a new district map, Democrats in Albany drew up a map that favored their own party.

And on Thursday, the Appellate Division agreed.

"The 2022 congressional map was drawn to discourage competition and favor Democrats," the court concluded.

0 Comments

Tags

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Panel of judges hears arguments in NY gerrymandering lawsuit

A panel of appellate judges in New York are hearing arguments about whether the Democratic-led Legislature unconstitutionally passed new congressional maps. A group of Republican voters say the maps are indeed gerrymandered. They've filed a lawsuit asking to have the maps tossed out. They also want to delay the June congressional primaries until late August, to give the state time to draw new maps. Democrats’ attorneys say the maps are more than fair to Republicans. They say the maps protect minority voting rights and reflect population loss in upstate communities once considered Republican strongholds.

Judge to hear arguments as NY redistricting battle continues

A New York appeals judge is set to hear arguments Thursday afternoon over whether to continue blocking a lower court ruling that declared New York’s new congressional and legislative district maps unconstitutional. New York’s electoral landscape was thrown into question last week when a Republican trial court judge ordered the state’s Democrat-controlled legislature to redraw the district boundaries. State Judge Patrick McAllister gave state officials only until April 11 to submit new maps, saying the districts they had drawn up had been illegally gerrymandered to favor Democrats. State Appellate Division Justice Stephen K. Lindley issued a temporary stay on that ruling.

Ruling against NY's redistricting temporarily on hold

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A trial court ruling that declared New York’s new congressional and legislative district maps unconstitutional was temporarily stayed Monday as lawyers prepared to argue before an appeals court.

Watch Now: Related Video

Physicists discover a 'micronova,' the supernova's baby cousin

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News