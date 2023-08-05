The City of Buffalo is liable for a police officer’s 2020 crash that left a woman a quadriplegic and injured four others because the officer acted with “reckless disregard for the safety of others,” a panel of state Appellate Division judges ruled Friday.

Officer Branden Lowe, while responding to a 911 call on a domestic dispute on April 15, 2020, was traveling south at almost 80 mph in a northbound lane of Main Street in the University District when he struck another vehicle with two occupants. He then hit a utility pole and two pedestrians.

Woman paralyzed in police SUV crash speaks at deposition: 'She is doing remarkably well' "She is quadriplegic and on a ventilator, but she has the ability for brief periods, upwards of half-hour to 45 minutes, to remove the cuff from her trachea to allow air to pass over the trachea so she can actually verbally speak."

One of the pedestrians, 30-year-old Chelsea Ellis of Buffalo, was thrown at least 30 feet. She has been paralyzed from the neck down since the crash. Her friend Karley Mueller was also seriously injured in the crash and is suing the city.

Reversing a State Supreme Court judge's rulings, the Appellate Division panel approved a motion by attorneys for Ellis, Mueller and two occupants of the car hit by Lowe's cruiser for summary judgment against the city and Lowe on the issue of liability.

It said a jury must still decide whether the driver of the second vehicle, Jyirah Bailey, is also liable for the injuries, how much is owed in damages, and what percentage each liable party must pay.

State Supreme Court Justice Dennis E. Ward ruled in January 2022 against motions to find the city and Lowe liable for the injuries before a trial.

Buffalo man admits making false 911 call that led to crash that paralyzed pedestrian William B. Gray's call in April 2020 led to a collision involving a police SUV that injured five people and left a pedestrian paralyzed, according to the DA's Office.

Lowe’s conduct may be protected because he was operating an emergency vehicle and responding to an emergency at the time of the crash, the justice ruled.

Ellis’ attorneys appealed, arguing that a lower, “ordinary negligence standard” should be applied to Lowe’s behavior.

The Appellate Division ruled that Ellis and others injured had to prove Lowe's actions met a stricter, “reckless disregard” standard for the city and Lowe to be liable. But it unanimously determined that they had already met that threshold, and the city and officer are liable as a matter of law.

Lowe, the City of Buffalo and the Buffalo Police Department can appeal the decision to the Court of Appeals, New York State’s highest court.

City spokesperson Michael DeGeorge declined to comment on Saturday, citing the ongoing litigation.

John Fromen, the attorney for Ellis and her husband, Brandon, did not respond to a request for comment. Brandon Ellis declined to comment.

The ruling pointed out that Lowe was outside his geographic area of assignment at the time of the crash, that he knew that eight to 10 other officers were responding to the same emergency, and that he didn’t slow down at intersections or take other precautions while driving against traffic. The black box recovered from Lowe’s cruiser showed that he didn’t begin braking until two seconds before he hit Bailey’s vehicle.

The judges wrote in their opinion that Lowe’s testimony showed that he “acted with conscious indifference to the results of his conduct.”

In the wake of the crash, Lowe was cited with three Buffalo police policy violations, according to court documents filed by the city: failure to use due regard for the safety of all persons, failure to care for police equipment, and conduct prejudicial to the good reputation of the department. He was ultimately only disciplined for the latter citation.

DeGeorge confirmed that Lowe is still a BPD officer.

The 911 call Lowe was responding to at the time of the crash turned out to be fake.

William Gray of Buffalo called 911 that day because he wanted his girlfriend’s sister out of his Wyoming Avenue home. When the dispatcher asked him if anyone had a weapon, Gray falsely claimed that someone had a knife.

Gray pleaded guilty to a felony count of falsely reporting an incident and was sentenced to five years of probation.

Ellis spent several years working as a teacher at Lafayette High School on Buffalo's West Side, where many of her students were refugees. She made many friends in the refugee community and, after leaving her job as a teacher, became a real estate agent to help house migrants. At one point, she rented the lower unit of her own house to a family of refugees at a reduced price.

Friends started a Facebook prayer group for Chelsea, a devout Christian, called “Chelsea’s Army.” As of Saturday, the group had just under 3,100 members.

Ellis was able to verbally testify at her deposition after removing her ventilator in 2021.

“She was asked about her goals in life before the crash, and her goals in life moving forward,” Fromen, Ellis’ attorney, told The Buffalo News at the time, “and to her credit, she said they were the same as they were before, it will just be more difficult to accomplish those goals.”