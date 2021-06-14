Appeals Court denies release of Amherst man charged in Capitol attack

A federal appeals court cited Thomas Sibick's "repeated lies" to investigators in denying pre-trial release for the Amherst man charged in the attack on a police officer amid the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol in Washington, D.C.

Sibick, under indictment on robbery, civil disorder and other charges, had appealed a federal judge's March 17 order that he be held without bond until he goes to trial. He has pleaded not guilty.

Sibick's "multiple and repeated lies and misrepresentations to investigators about his conduct undermine his credibility and erode trust that he will comply with conditions of release," a May 21 judgment from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia said.

Moreover, Sibick "faces numerous serious felony charges as a result of his conduct, and his criminal history includes convictions for failing to comply with a law enforcement order and attempted reckless endangerment," according to the ruling. "In these circumstances, the district court did not clearly err in detaining appellant based on his dangerousness."

