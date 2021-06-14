 Skip to main content
Appeals Court denies release of Amherst man charged in Capitol attack
Sibick on bodycam footage

Bodycam footage allegedly shows Thomas Sibick (circled) taking officer Michael Fanone's police radio and badge while others in the mob beat and tased the officer during the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill riot.

 Photo via U.S. Dept. of Justice court filings

A federal appeals court cited Thomas Sibick's "repeated lies" to investigators in denying pre-trial release for the Amherst man charged in the attack on a police officer amid the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol in Washington, D.C.

Sibick, under indictment on robbery, civil disorder and other charges, had appealed a federal judge's March 17 order that he be held without bond until he goes to trial. He has pleaded not guilty.

Sibick's "multiple and repeated lies and misrepresentations to investigators about his conduct undermine his credibility and erode trust that he will comply with conditions of release," a May 21 judgment from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia said. 

Moreover, Sibick "faces numerous serious felony charges as a result of his conduct, and his criminal history includes convictions for failing to comply with a law enforcement order and attempted reckless endangerment," according to the ruling. "In these circumstances, the district court did not clearly err in detaining appellant based on his dangerousness."

Sibick was indicted on 10 counts: obstruction of an official proceeding, and aiding and abetting; civil disorder; assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers; robbery; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; impeding ingress and egress in a restricted building or grounds; engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds; impeding passage through the Capitol grounds or buildings; and act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings.

The three-judge panel noted Sibick participated in an ongoing violent assault on a police officer, "ripping off the officer's radio – his lifeline for help – and his badge." D.C. Police Officer Michael Fanone was dragged down Capitol steps into a mob of rioters, then tased, beaten with flagpoles and stripped of his gear, according to prosecutors.

Sibick has admitted to taking Fanone's badge and radio, burying the badge in his backyard and then lying about it, according to court filings.

Citing a previous ruling in another Capitol attack case, the court said "those who actually assaulted police officers and broke through windows, doors, and barricades, and those who aided, conspired with, planned, or coordinated such actions, are in a different category of dangerousness than those who cheered on the violence or entered the Capitol after others cleared the way."

CNN reported earlier this month that the Justice Department is preparing to offer a plea deal to Sibick and two others accused of assaulting Fanone.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

Enterprise Editor

In my 24th year at The News, I use a lot of spreadsheets. So I like data. A lot. Still chasing stories at courthouses. From St. Louis. A Missouri and Syracuse grad.

