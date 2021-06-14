Appeals Court denies release of Amherst man charged in Capitol attack

A federal appeals court cited Thomas Sibick's "repeated lies" to investigators in denying pre-trial release for the Amherst man charged in the attack on a police officer amid the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol in Washington, D.C.
Sibick, under indictment on robbery, civil disorder and other charges, had appealed a federal judge's March 17 order that he be held without bond until he goes to trial. He has pleaded not guilty.
Thomas F. Sibick, 35, was indicted on 10 counts.
Sibick's "multiple and repeated lies and misrepresentations to investigators about his conduct undermine his credibility and erode trust that he will comply with conditions of release," a May 21 judgment from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia said.
Moreover, Sibick "faces numerous serious felony charges as a result of his conduct, and his criminal history includes convictions for failing to comply with a law enforcement order and attempted reckless endangerment," according to the ruling. "In these circumstances, the district court did not clearly err in detaining appellant based on his dangerousness."
Sibick was indicted on 10 counts: obstruction of an official proceeding, and aiding and abetting; civil disorder; assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers; robbery; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; impeding ingress and egress in a restricted building or grounds; engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds; impeding passage through the Capitol grounds or buildings; and act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings.
Prosecutors say Thomas Sibick "enthusiastically participated" in the violent mob attack at the Capitol and then bragged about it on social media.
The three-judge panel noted Sibick participated in an ongoing violent assault on a police officer, "ripping off the officer's radio – his lifeline for help – and his badge." D.C. Police Officer Michael Fanone was dragged down Capitol steps into a mob of rioters, then tased, beaten with flagpoles and stripped of his gear, according to prosecutors.
Sibick has admitted to taking Fanone's badge and radio, burying the badge in his backyard and then lying about it, according to court filings.
Thomas Sibick, who was identified via the officer's body cam footage, is the second arrest of a Western New Yorker allegedly involved in the Capitol riots.
Citing a previous ruling in another Capitol attack case, the court said "those who actually assaulted police officers and broke through windows, doors, and barricades, and those who aided, conspired with, planned, or coordinated such actions, are in a different category of dangerousness than those who cheered on the violence or entered the Capitol after others cleared the way."
CNN reported earlier this month that the Justice Department is preparing to offer a plea deal to Sibick and two others accused of assaulting Fanone.