Appeal of Great Northern demolition ruling stuck in 'legal limbo'

Supreme Court Justice Emilio Colaiacovo on July 5 refused to grant a preliminary injunction to halt the Great Northern grain elevator's demolition.

But because Colaiacovo didn't dismiss the case outright, the Campaign for Greater Buffalo History, Architecture & Culture has been unable to appeal the court's decision.

"We are both frustrated and very concerned that demolition may start when we are in legal limbo," said attorney Richard Lippes, who represents the preservation organization. "We have no way in which to proceed to ask the appellate court to stop the demolition pending the appeal."

A hearing involving the preservation organization and Archer Daniels Midland, the structure's owner who is pushing for demolition, is scheduled for Friday.

Lippes said he hopes the judge will dismiss the case so an appeal can be sought in appellate court.

Preservationists and others steeped in Buffalo's heritage are passionate about saving the Great Northern, a rare 1897 brick-box-style grain elevator with steel bins.

The Great Northern case is what's known as an Article 78 proceeding, in which special rules apply when appealing a government decision for being arbitrary or capricious, or in violation of the law. But Lippes said what's happening in the Great Northern case is unusual.

"In pretty much every case I have ever handled like this one, and that's a lot of cases and a lot of 78 proceedings, the court has generally dismissed a case like this when they denied the motion for preliminary injunction," Lippes said. "But in this case he hasn't, so it's still pending."

While the Campaign for Greater Buffalo's hands are tied, nothing is preventing ADM from moving forward with demolition, which then-Buffalo Commissioner of Permit and Inspection Services James Comerford permitted after a Dec. 11 windstorm damaged the north wall.

Lippes has also been struck by the lack of urgency surrounding the Great Northern that he said has been evident for months, whether by City of Buffalo leaders or the courts.

"When the commissioner granted an emergency demolition, that was supposedly based upon 'an imminent danger of collapse,' " Lippes said. "That was in December of last year. It is now September of this year, nine months later, and there hasn't been one thing that has fallen off or anything that has collapsed.

"Any definition of 'imminent' didn't occur," he said.

Colaiacovo also ruled in favor of demolition in January, agreeing with the city and ADM that Comerford didn't act arbitrarily when issuing an emergency order on Dec. 17 to demolish the Great Northern.

An appellate court later ordered a new hearing after concluding Colaiacovo erred in refusing to consider the preservation organization's evidence. Colaiacovo held another hearing, ultimately arriving at the same conclusion.