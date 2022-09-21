AP: Canada expected to drop vaccine requirement, drop ArriveCan app

Canada is expected to drop the vaccine requirement for people entering Canada as well as the requirement to fill out the ArriveCan app, according to the Associated Press.

The moves are expected to take place by the end of the month, the AP reported, based on information provided to them by an official familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they aren't authorized to speak publicly about it.

Canada is also expected to stop random Covid-19 testing at airports.

The United States still requires foreign travelers to be vaccinated when they enter the country.

The official told the AP that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has to sign off on the changes.

Earlier this week, Rep. Brian Higgins said he was hopeful that the Canadian government would, over the next few weeks, move toward lifting its travel requirements for U.S. citizens crossing the border into Canada.

The Democratic congressman said Monday that a bilateral meeting of U.S. lawmakers and members of the Canadian parliament on Sept. 14 revealed a consensus in support of urging Trudeau's administration to end rigorous and sometimes contradictory preclearance requirements on Americans crossing the northern border.

"As of June, if you came into Canada on a plane or train, you weren't required to be vaccinated. ... If you're in a car, you are," Higgins said Monday in a brief telephone interview with The Buffalo News. "Why does the mode of transportation determine who should and shouldn't be vaccinated?"

Higgins said his office regularly receives calls from Western New Yorkers who are "frustrated and confused by the technology and frequently changing, disjointed requirements for crossing between the U.S. and Canada."

Canada has required visitors to fill out the ArriveCan app before entering the country, which includes photographing travel documents and proof of vaccination. Some have complained that they do not have the digital technology skills to complete the app, or the smartphone to carry it.

Several Canadian mayors along the border have spoken out against the ArriveCan requirement, saying it is a barrier to those seeking to travel to Canada.

On Tuesday, a coalition of U.S. and Canadian officials in border communities including Niagara Falls, N.Y. Mayor Robert Restaino and Niagara Falls, Ont. Mayor Jim Diodati sent an open letter to Trudeau and President Biden asking to "return the Canada/USA border to a normal pre-pandemic state."

The letter said "When this pandemic began, our border communities supported public health measures and federal recommendations. When Covid-19 was at its peak and border measures were effective at slowing transmission rates, we did our part to keep Canadians and Americans safe. Now, we have been left behind in the recovery effort as both countries have largely returned to normal daily life."

The letter points out that many restrictions have been lifted for air travel but not for land crossings.