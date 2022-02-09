Anxious parents had to wait hours for children to be released from McKinley High School

A short time later, Deputy Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia explained to reporters the process of reuniting children and parents was being taken deliberately to avoid a chaotic crush of people. He stressed the building was safe and had been cleared of any possible threats.

Frustrated parents asked officers what was keeping them from simply letting all the kids go home.

An unnamed police lieutenant assured the parent group: "We're just making sure they're OK. It's a traumatic event."

Another parent, Crystal Hennings-Moody, whose daughter Samantha is a 14-year-old freshman at McKinley, said her daughter had told her via text that there was a shooting and the school was in lockdown.

"MOM STAY HOME THERE WAS A SHOOTING DON'T COME," read the text message.

Hennings-Moody said she had called her daughter, who said she and others were put in lockdown and were "hiding in a classroom with the windows covered and the door locked."

The lockdown was later lifted and students were moved into the school's cafeteria, she said. Staff fed the kids dinner and, slowly, they were allowed to leave.