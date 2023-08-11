Mark Lester started taking reservations for parking this year for his Yellow Brick Parking on Big Tree Road on Buffalo Bills game days.

That’s not all he’s doing to prepare for the problems he thinks will be created by construction of the new stadium.

“I’ve hired additional help with traffic control, because I am anticipating chaos,” Lester said.

It may not be chaos Saturday, but it will be a busy day in the Southtowns, with the Buffalo Bills playing their first preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts on Kids Day in Orchard Park while a few miles away, the fourth day of the Erie County Fair in Hamburg will be attracting thousands of other people.

There may be some confusion about parking, with construction of the new stadium taking up the lot where RVs, Bills staff, buses and limousines parked.

Lester is not the only one predicting trouble around the stadium because construction has gobbled up some parking, but the Bills say there will be enough parking.

“The number of parking spaces, really from last year to this year for cars, is really about the same,” said Andy Major, vice president of operations and guest experience for the Bills. “That might change in year two and three of the project.”

That’s because the Bills are opening up Lot 2, where nearly 3,000 Bills staff parked on game days, to fan parking, he said.

“Game day staff are going to park at the ECC campus in an area that’s never been for parking before,” Major said.

Orchard Park Town Board members said there is not a groundswell of concern about parking, although one board member is concerned.

“Where are these people going to go?” said Orchard Park Council Member Conor Flynn, who advocates licensing residents who park cars on their property just as the town licenses commercial lots.

“Right now it’s been pretty quiet,” Supervisor Gene Majchrzak said. “It may change after the first home game and people get a flavor as to what it’s going to be like for the next couple, three years.”

Lester said his lot filled up for last week’s Buffalo Bills Blue and Red practice.

“Normally that’s not usually the case,” he said of practice events.

Major said the Bills contacted all of the recreational vehicle owners to tell them their lot would not be accessible. At least one private lot was reaching out to the RV owners, he said.

“They’re all season ticket holders; they understand what we’re going through,” Major said.

Some of the RV owners have come to Lester, and he’s sold out of recreational vehicle space for the first three regular season games.

Creating additional commercial parking is not allowed in Orchard Park. The Town Board in 2018 restricted expansion of the commercial parking footprint and number of cars around the stadium. Parking on streets around the stadium also is prohibited.

Fans may turn to the NFTA, which is running Game Day Express buses to and from the stadium. Others may go to SUNY Erie Community College’s South Campus. While stadium construction has taken up some parking space, there are lots on the west side of the campus.

“If you park on the west side of ECC, your best bet is going to be to walk up to Southwestern Boulevard and take the sidewalk to Abbott Road,” Orchard Park Police Chief Patrick M. Fitzgerald said. “The ability to walk east from those western ECC parking lots is unrealistic due to the construction site and the fact that it’s all fenced off.”

“During construction, Lot F on the ECC campus will not be used, as it will be used for construction equipment and trailers,” according to Erie County Commissioner of Public Works William Geary.

Geary also said there are plans to make about 1,000 temporary spaces on ECC property.

“Our recommendation always is know where you’re going, know how to get there and give yourself plenty of time, because whether it’s a preseason game or one of the sought after post-season games, traffic starts to build, congestion occurs and it takes a while to get where you’re going,” Fitzgerald said.

Here’s what you need to know about going to the game:

Road closures

No change in the major road closures: Abbott Road will be closed to all vehicle traffic between the south entrance of Lot 2 ADA and the north entrance of Lot 6 ADA. After the game, Big Tree Road (Route 20A) will be closed to westbound traffic from Fieldhouse Drive to Route 219.

Community Drive, from the ECC South Campus to Abbott Road, will not be accessible.

Parking

The Colton RV camper lot is closed, and campers/RVs will be unable to park within any Buffalo Bills controlled parking lot.

The Bus & Limo Lot has been relocated from the west side of Abbott Road to the east side of Abbott Road, and has reduced capacity.

Lot 3 has been relocated near the corner of Abbott and Big Tree roads, with vehicle access via Erie College Drive from Big Tree Road or from Abbott Road, and the southern section of Lot 4 is closed.

Public transportation

If you don’t want to worry about parking, the NFTA has the Metro Game Day Express picking up Bills fans on four routes from eight locations around Erie County and taking them to and from the game.

The cost is $5 for a one-way trip and is cash only, or through the Token Transit app.

Buses depart from Niagara Falls Transportation Center, 2180 Factory Outlet Blvd.; Athol Springs Park and Ride; University (South Campus) and Utica Metro Rail stations; Metropolitan Transportation Center, 181 Ellicott St.; McKinley Mall between Barnes & Noble and Old Navy; Eastern Hills Mall near J.C. Penney; and the Thruway Mall Transit Center.

News Staff Reporter Katherine Fitzgerald contributed to this article.