Anti-violence support flows to those most directly impacted by the Buffalo mass shooting

Jerome Brown has been shot and stabbed three times each.

He served 30 months in prison for a drug sales conviction in 2013.

The 49-year-old Buffalo native changed his ways after he got out and went to work for Should Never Use Guns (SNUG), an anti-violence program birthed in the city and growing statewide.

Brown now works in Albany as state training director with the group and came back to Buffalo after a self-avowed white supremacist was charged May 14 in a mass shooting that killed 10 people and wounded three others in the city.

Since the shooting, Brown and up to a dozen other SNUG workers from as far as Rochester have gathered to fan across neighborhoods that circle the Tops Markets where the shooting occurred, and ask traumatized residents how they can help ease their burdens.

“Let them know there’s a million dollars allocated to this neighborhood,” Brown told the group that headed out four days after the shooting.

SNUG and other nonprofit groups will spend that money on a variety of needs that are part of a larger effort to address gun violence in Buffalo. The undertaking also involves foundations, businesses and donors across the country in supporting those directly impacted by the shootings and in the closest neighborhoods feeling the greatest aftershocks.

The $1 million comes from $2.8 million Gov. Kathy Hochul directed toward the effort the day after the shooting.

That comes from state coffers. The other $1.8 million comes from the federal Victims of Crime Act with more strings attached. All is being administered to nonprofit groups through the state Office of Victim Services.

SNUG and a companion Erie County Medical Center program, Buffalo Rising Against Violence (BRAVE), are in the last three months of a nearly $2.9 million, three-year-grant designed to help gun and domestic violence victims treated at the regional trauma hospital. They look to extend the programs, which employ 23, including outreach workers, outreach worker supervisors, case managers, social workers and a psychologist.

Both programs use a public health approach to prevent and reduce gun violence.

“We have multiple layers of victimization in a community that has been victimized by a surge in gun violence, ridiculous amounts of Covid deaths and now this shooting,” said Paula Kovanic-Spiro, who since late 2019 has overseen both programs. “Our outreach team knows people are victimized. They want to be out there. They want to be in the neighborhood, on the streets, being part of the healing process.”

The programs focus on the structural causes of violence and provide survivors with tools and connections to make lifestyle changes that prevent re-victimization or further perpetration of violence.

SNUG began more than a decade ago as an anti-violence ministry here to mediate conflicts and reduce shootings and homicides. That effort caught the attention of the state Division of Criminal Justice Services and Office of Victim Services, which has resulted in BRAVE and SNUG working jointly since 2020 in an arrangement being duplicated across New York, including plans for Niagara Falls.

The SNUG office is in the Bailey-Kensington neighborhood but its leaders, social workers and case managers – considered “credible messengers” – spend most of their time in sections where the latest crime data signals the greatest areas of need.

Several on staff have been crime victims themselves. They have spent afternoons since the mass shooting in the neighborhoods surrounding the scene, to learn how they can help residents cope.

The work is part of a much larger effort to remake a part of the city that has struggled for decades under the weight of segregation, poverty and institutional racism.

In April, Hochul committed $225 million in spending on Buffalo's East Side for workforce training, infrastructure, small businesses and historic attractions. Last weekend, she announced $50 million more to help struggling homeowners.

The $2.8 million the governor previously announced goes specifically to those directly affected by the shootings and to their loved ones, as well as to support those in the neighborhoods around the shooting scene. It is being administered through the state Office of Victim Services, which already funds a dozen programs that address the needs of crime victims in Western New York. The agencies that run the programs can apply for some of that money, along with other nonprofits that do similar work.

Elizabeth Cronin, director of the Office of Victim Services, was in Buffalo in the days following the shooting to find out how city and regional programs would use some of that money if they receive it.

They met at the Resource Council of Western New York, an organization that hasn't traditionally received federal money flowing through the state agency, but could be eligible for part of the $1 million state pool of money because of services they provide. The council office on East Ferry Street sits next to a food-distribution site that opened after the shooting to provide donated food to address the temporary closing of the Tops store where the shooting occurred.

The Resource Council supports classes, programs and other efforts to bring stability, hope and inspiration to neighborhoods near the mass shooting site. Its basketball programs and swimming lessons, for instance, might be eligible for state money.

“Our goal is to do what we can to get that money to the organizations that need it,” said Janine Kava, spokesperson for the Office of Victim Services.

State and federal funding are separate from other efforts, including Tops launching a 5/14 Buffalo Survivors Fund with $500,000 to support those directly impacted by the mass shooting. That fund now stands at roughly $2.5 million

Nearly 50 regional and national foundations, and more than 1,100 individual donors, also have raised $3 million through the Buffalo Together Community Response Fund to address needs in Buffalo beyond those directly affected.

Like Buffalo Together funds, the $1 million in state anti-violence aid can be used to improve the quality of life for residents in surrounding neighborhoods.

SNUG social workers and case workers talk daily with neighborhood residents about how they are dealing with the shooting and other challenges that involve what those in the medical field consider the social determinants of health.

They have helped residents fill out one-page forms that ask if they and their families, including children, have enough to eat; if they need help finding a job or with transportation, counseling or spiritual support; or if they would like to talk about moving elsewhere or have other pressing challenges.

Kimberly Pierce, 55, a customer service worker, asked if speed bumps could be put on Woodlawn Avenue outside her home, a few minutes before a driver sped the wrong way up the one-way street.

SNUG caseworker Tecrette Gist, who specializes in helping families impacted by violence, told Pierce the organization would pass along the road safety concern as well as help Gist's adult son find work.

Pierce told Gist she has struggled with health and care-giving challenges in recent years but continues to work. She lamented her need for home repairs and utility bills, as well as the violence that has long plagued her neighborhood.

“People don't speak to each other anymore to try to rectify what's going on,” she said. “They’d just rather go ahead, grab a gun, and take it out on the person they had a problem with. Violence was already here, but the point of someone coming from so far on the outside, intending to harm people on purpose? That is what bothers me.”

Pierce also is upset that so many of the Tops shooting victims were elderly, and that those of the same age still in neighborhood are now without the lone, full-service supermarket they treated as a gathering place.

“Now,” she asked, “what are they supposed to do?”

Gist took note, handed Pierce her business card and told her about programs that might help with home repairs and utility bills. Too often, she said later, those in the Buffalo Black community decide not to talk with anyone outside their household about the challenges they face, so don’t get the support they need, including counseling that can address past and present trauma.

“We are trying to be the change,” Gist said. “We try to change the norm … by not just saying things but showing up when people really need you.”

