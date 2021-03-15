Anti-poverty effort in stimulus plan could have a dramatic impact on WNY

But the Democrats this year expanded the credit in several big ways.

They expanded the credit to $3,600 for children under age 6 and $3,000 for those age 6-17. And they changed the credit so that it's not something families benefit from just at tax time.

Instead, the IRS will, under the legislation, pay the credit to families in advance. And while the legislation, for complicated legal reasons, calls on the IRS to make those payments only "periodically," it's widely expected that the agency will issue those payments monthly starting in July.

That means low- and moderate-income families will soon be getting monthly payments of $300 for each child under the age of 6 and $250 for children over that age.

That's likely to have a huge impact locally, said Andrea Ó Súilleabháin, executive director of Partnership for the Public Good, a Buffalo nonprofit that's been studying and seeking ways to address child poverty in the region.

"I think that this child allowance, or child stipend, is really important – because what we saw very clearly over the last year is how many of our neighbors don't have even their most basic needs met, right?" she said.

Its impact