Anti-nuclear weapon activist to speak at Peace Center dinner

An anti-nuclear weapon activist who was jailed after breaking into a nuclear submarine base in an act of protest will be the featured speaker at the WNY Peace Center's annual dinner Nov. 12 in the Buffalo-Niagara Convention Center.

Mark Colville is one of seven members of the Kings Bay Plowshare group who broke into the Kings Bay Naval Base on April 4, 2018. The group poured their own blood on an official seal at the base and hit a display of missiles with hammers. Colville was held for 15 months in federal custody on charges of conspiracy, destruction of property on a naval installation, depredation of government property and trespassing. He was convicted in October 2019, and in April 2021, he was sentenced to 21 months in prison with 15 months of time served included. He's now out on parole.

Also featured at the dinner will be Cariol Horne – who was fired from the Buffalo Police Department in 2006 after she tried to stop a fellow Buffalo cop who she says was choking a man during an arrest – who will receive the Peace Center's Alt-imate Activist Award.

The dinner price is $75 for individuals. For more information, go to wnypeace.org.

