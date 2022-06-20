Anti-abortion group, allies decry lack of updates in Amherst arson investigation

The operators of an Eggertsville clinic targeted in a suspected firebombing and those who support the center's anti-abortion mission say the investigation into the incident isn't a priority for government agencies at the state and federal levels.

Political violence blamed in arson at anti-abortion group's center in Amherst Town police said a fire at CompassCare at 1230 Eggert Road, off Main Street, was reported at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Amherst police have repeatedly said they have no new information to share on their investigation into the June 7 apparent arson at the CompassCare crisis pregnancy center, 1230 Eggert Road off Main Street. And the FBI and federal prosecutors in Buffalo have either declined to comment or not responded to inquiries on any investigation.

CompassCare administrators and conservative politicians have blasted the lack of public updates as a sign law enforcement isn't sufficiently focused on the vandalism.

“As I am sure you agree, failure to aggressively pursue the perpetrators and treat this incident as the domestic terrorism case that it clearly is will only embolden these extremists,” State Sen. George Borrello, R-Sunset Bay, said Friday in a letter to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Buffalo.

Amherst Supervisor Brian J. Kulpa, a Democrat, was quick to condemn what happened and to call for the prosecution of the perpetrators. The office of Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat who has vowed to make New York a sanctuary for women seeking abortion, issued a statement on the incident in which she decried "violence of any kind."

The apparent firebombing came as activists on both sides of the abortion debate are waiting intently for the Supreme Court in the coming days to issue a decision widely expected to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Following the leak of a draft decision, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security warned of the prospect of politically motivated violence in the weeks leading up to the formal release of the court’s decision.

CompassCare is an anti-abortion organization that provides free basic medical care and counseling to pregnant women to encourage them to seek other options beside abortion.

CEO Jim Harden previously said the culprit or culprits smashed windows and set fires in two different locations in the clinic building, which opened in 2019.

The fire was reported at 2:30 a.m. June 7 and caused $150,000 damage to the structure and its contents, authorities said.

No one was inside at the time but two volunteer firefighters were treated for minor injuries.

The words "Jane was here" were written on the side of the building. Jane's Revenge, branded as “an abortion terrorist group” by CompassCare, also claimed to be behind a fire set last month at an anti-abortion office in Madison, Wis.

The group did not immediately say anything about the suspected Amherst arson but last week did formally take credit for the incident.

“We promised to take increasingly drastic measures against oppressive infrastructures. Rest assured that we will, and those measures may not come in the form of something so easily cleaned up as fire and graffiti,” the organization said in a statement on its website.

There have been numerous incidents targeting anti-abortion centers and clinics nationally in recent weeks, with no announced arrests in those cases.

CompassCare shared surveillance video footage with Amherst police but it’s not known whether the images have provided police with investigatory leads.

CompassCare and Republican members of Congress are asking the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate the violence against anti-abortion centers as “domestic terrorism.”

“It is the job of the government to protect all citizens, even the ones who disagree with prevailing government ideology,” Harden said in a statement.

CompassCare last week also said Harden had moved out of his home because of escalating threats.

Borrello, the state senator, said federal investigators must step in because of the state’s “failure to take the lead” in investigating the incident.

Borrello, the state senator, said federal investigators must step in because of the state's "failure to take the lead" in investigating the incident.

A spokeswoman for Buffalo-based U.S. Attorney Trini Ross said the office would not comment on the existence of any investigation.

Crisis pregnancy centers like the one operated by CompassCare have their critics.

“When a woman finds out she’s pregnant and is searching for information or care, she shouldn’t face misleading ads from ‘crisis pregnancy centers’ disguised as clinics,” U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., said Monday on Twitter. “My colleagues and I are asking Google to put a stop to it. Women deserve accurate information on their choices.”

Hochul recently signed legislation directing the state Health Department to investigate the clinics’ operations in New York.

“Pregnant New Yorkers must be able to make this complex and deeply personal decision with the help of a licensed medical professional, and free from fear, intimidation and misinformation,” Assemblywoman Deborah Glick, D-Manhattan, said in a statement at the time of the bill signing.

CompassCare vowed not to cooperate with the state's "unjust" investigation.

