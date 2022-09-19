Anti-abortion clinic targeted in suspected firebombing sues police for its surveillance video back

An Eggertsville anti-abortion clinic damaged in a suspected firebombing in early June went to court Monday to try to get back its surveillance video from the Amherst Police Department.

CompassCare Pregnancy Services gave its surveillance footage to the Police Department the day of the fire because the extensive fire damage prevented the clinic from copying or even viewing the footage, CompassCare President and CEO James Harden said.

Anti-abortion group, allies decry lack of updates in Amherst arson investigation The operators of an Eggertsville clinic targeted in a suspected firebombing and those who support the center's anti-abortion mission say the investigation into the incident isn't a priority for government agencies at the state and federal levels.

But now the department refuses to give back the video or make a copy for the clinic.

"We have a right to our own evidence," Harden told The Buffalo News. "We gave it to them in good faith, and we’re expecting to see it. After 104 days, their answer is still no. Our patience with the Amherst police and the FBI to make an arrest is at an end."

CompassCare has asked for a State Supreme Court justice to order the Police Department to provide a full and complete copy of the surveillance footage from its facility at 1230 Eggert Road off Main Street.

CompassCare has an "immediate need of a copy of its video surveillance footage in order to identify the potential defendants" for a civil lawsuit it intends to file against people and organizations responsible for the damage, Harden said in a court affidavit.

Amherst Town Attorney Stanley J. Sliwa said releasing a copy of the footage would jeopardize the police investigation.

"They do not wish the video to be publicly disseminated until they finish their investigation," Sliwa said of police officials. "Releasing it would harm the investigation. Once the investigation is complete, we'll be happy to release the video.

"Apparently, they don’t like the explanation," Sliwa said of CompassCare officials. "They should understand that."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The clinic incurred substantial property damage as a result of the fire and has multiple causes of action against the people and organizations responsible, Harden said in the affidavit.

The blaze was reported at 2:30 a.m. June 7 at the clinic. No one was inside at the time.

Political violence blamed in arson at anti-abortion group's center in Amherst Town police said a fire at CompassCare at 1230 Eggert Road, off Main Street, was reported at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The words "Jane was here" were written on the side of the building. Jane's Revenge, branded as “an abortion terrorist group” by CompassCare, later took credit for setting the fire, as it has for at least one other fire elsewhere.

The police are jeopardizing public safety by not providing the clinic a copy of the video, Harden said.

"If they haven’t found somebody by now, they’re not going to," he said.

Harden said releasing the video would help the investigation.

"You’d think they’d want us to see it to see if we recognize the perpetrators," Harden said.

"We have done our level best to keep the communication open (with the police), but they are not very forthcoming with information. We’ve given them everything. We just want to see our own video. We have a right to it."

Last month, Harden said the organization likely has spent more than $400,000 on repairs to the structure, equipment and furnishings, as well as enhanced security for the building.

The crisis pregnancy center provides free basic medical care and counseling to pregnant women to encourage them to seek options beside abortion.

Last month, Harden said CompassCare was planning a $265,000 expansion that will increase the size of the Eggert Road clinic by 30%, with a focus on reaching pregnant women by phone or online.