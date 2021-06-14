Anthony N. Diina, 73, served many years as marketing executive for banks

Mr. Diina was the founder and CEO of Metro Insight from 2005 to 2020. He also was the founder and CEO of Metrodata Services from 1997 to 2008. Mr. Diina worked for RJD Security, a firm owned by his brother Rocco from 1992 to 2002.

In addition, he taught marketing and policy at Canisius College and for the American Marketing Association. Mr. Diina was co-author of "Basics in Bank Marketing Research," which was published in 1978. He was published in the Journal of Advertising Research.

Mr. Diina was a past president of the Western New York American Marketing Association and the Institute of Management Science. He received the Canisius College Outstanding MBA Alumni Bernard M. Martin Award and the Father Thomas Fleming Award.

He was a devoted advocate of Buffalo's Italian Cultural Center.

Mr. Diina was an active board member for the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park for nine years, as vice president and chairman of its marketing and development committee. One of his most important contributions was planning and organizing the campaign to construct the Rotary flag pole project at the Naval Park.

He was an enthusiastic supporter of St. Luke's Mission of Mercy and its Build Promise campaign.