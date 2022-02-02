'Antarctic Dinosaurs' reveals what's hidden under frozen tundra

In the classic movie "Beast of 20,000 Fathoms," a fictional black-and-white dinosaur wreaks havoc after a nuclear test awakened it from its frozen arctic state.
It sounds preposterous, but the movie got one thing right: Scientists believe polar regions hundreds of millions of years ago were part of a supercontinent in the southern hemisphere that included Africa, South America and other land masses where dinosaurs flourished.
An exhibit that opens Saturday at the Buffalo Museum of Science explains more about that.
"Antarctic Dinosaurs: The Exhibition," in Buffalo for a seven-month engagement, tells the story of how this frozen tundra of snow and ice was once home to dinosaurs and what researchers have learned about them despite unyielding climate and ground conditions.
More than a year ago, the science museum booked the touring exhibition from the Field Museum in Chicago with the expectation that people would be anxious to attend after a long period of dealing with Covid-19, said Marisa Wigglesworth, the museum's president and CEO.
"We really wanted to bring an exhibit to the community that would generate excitement and get people out of their houses," Wigglesworth said. "It's a terrific exhibit. It's deeply educational – and there are dinosaurs."
The largest "terrible lizard" in the exhibition is Cryolophosaurus, a 25-foot-long predator said to be the largest and most complete Early Jurassic theropod in the world. The pompadour-like crest on its head earned it the nickname "Elvisaurus."
Exhibition text panels, in English and Spanish, explain that the Cryolophosaurus appeared early in the Jurassic period, some 190 million years ago. For perspective, more time passed between Cryolophosaurus and the time of Tyrannosaurus rex than passed between the time T. rex roamed the earth and today.
A life-size skeletal model of a Cryolophosaurus created from a digital scan of the fossil bones is also on display, along with a skeletal recreation of a small Sauropodomorph.
A model of the large sea monster Taniwhasaurus is also on display.
Bones and fossils of dinosaurs are displayed throughout the exhibit, all excavated from Antarctica's Mt. Kirkpatrick, also known as "Dinosaur Mountain."
There is an upper arm bone from a pterosaur, and a 30-inch-long thigh bone from a Crylophosaurus that a geologist found.
Support Local Journalism
"Somebody saw it poking out of the ground," said David Cinquino, director of exhibits, facilities and capital projects. "It's amazing to think you're walking along and all of a sudden you go, 'I think that's a long bone of a dinosaur.' "
There are nearly 50 specimens in all, including the first fossils found in 1902 by American artist Frank W. Stokes when little was known about the mysterious continent.
The exhibit uses immersive models, interactives and atmospheric soundscape and lighting elements to inform and entertain. It begins with a history of field research in Antarctica, including a doomed British expedition in which five explorers perished in 1912 on their way back from the South Pole.
There are displays of survival gear through the years needed to withstand the extreme temperatures and a sledge once used to transport provisions.
The inside of the fuselage of an LC-130 used to transport of expeditions to the ice-laden dig site base camp is shown, and synchronized videos are presented on how to excavate fossils when doing field work.
Today, that means using power tools running on gas from a generator to dislodge blocks of rocky matrix that can easily weigh hundreds of pounds. Another video demonstrates how the material is further excavated in a laboratory.
The exhibit is not all about dinosaurs.
There are displays on how scientists go to Antarctica to study other disciplines, including climate change. Through ice cores, scientists are able to see the levels of carbon dioxide, methane and other gases dating back 2 million years.
Among the warning signs, a text panel informs: The level of Co2 increase every 10 years is what it used to take 1,000 years to accumulate.
"This exhibit lets us talk about science in the way science really works," Wigglesworth said. "The topics we have divided science into really do intermingle and inform one another.
"We're talking about geology at the same time we're talking about archaeology and, at the same time, chemistry and work in the lab," she said. "Too often, we think about science in industry silos and, in fact, this is a much better reflection of how science advances our knowledge."
Tickets for the exhibition, which runs until Sept. 4, are $24 for adults and non-museum members, $21 for children, students and members of the military. Museum members receive a discounted admission rate of $6 per person.
Advanced purchase is encouraged due to timed entry and limited capacity. For more information, go to sciencebuff.org.
Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News.