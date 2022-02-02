'Antarctic Dinosaurs' reveals what's hidden under frozen tundra

There are nearly 50 specimens in all, including the first fossils found in 1902 by American artist Frank W. Stokes when little was known about the mysterious continent.

The exhibit uses immersive models, interactives and atmospheric soundscape and lighting elements to inform and entertain. It begins with a history of field research in Antarctica, including a doomed British expedition in which five explorers perished in 1912 on their way back from the South Pole.

There are displays of survival gear through the years needed to withstand the extreme temperatures and a sledge once used to transport provisions.

The inside of the fuselage of an LC-130 used to transport of expeditions to the ice-laden dig site base camp is shown, and synchronized videos are presented on how to excavate fossils when doing field work.

Today, that means using power tools running on gas from a generator to dislodge blocks of rocky matrix that can easily weigh hundreds of pounds. Another video demonstrates how the material is further excavated in a laboratory.

The exhibit is not all about dinosaurs.