Answers to 9 questions on New York's draft climate plan

A 2019 law that promised to slash New York’s greenhouse gas emissions and revolutionize its energy grid will leave few aspects of life or commerce in the state untouched, according to a draft road map for implementation.

Utility providers will have to ramp up wind and solar. Millions of drivers will need to buy electric cars. And before submitting their final recommendations to Gov. Kathy Hochul later this year, the state-appointed climate board that crafted the road map will have to settle on specific strategies for offsetting any negative impacts to utilities, businesses and low-income households.

Once finalized, the plan is intended to steer regulatory decisions – as well as state budgeting and legislation – for years to come. State representatives will hold a meeting at the Buffalo Central Library on Wednesday to first gather public feedback, following similar hearings in cities including Albany, Syracuse and Binghamton.

But what will the plan mean for Western New York, specifically? When will it be implemented? How much will it cost? Ahead of Wednesday’s hearing, here are answers to nine common questions about the 300-page document, based on a Buffalo News review and interviews with five local and national policy experts.

What is the road map and who made it?

The recent road map – formally called the “draft scoping plan” – is the latest step in New York’s ongoing efforts to combat climate change at the state level. In 2019, New York lawmakers adopted one of the country’s most aggressive climate laws, which required the state to cut its greenhouse gas emissions 85% by 2050, while dramatically scaling up its use of renewable energy sources.

Climate scientists have laid out a clear case for both those goals: Greenhouse gasses trap heat in the atmosphere, while renewable energy represents a long-term shift from fossil fuels. But the process of designing policies that effectively cut emissions, with the lowest costs and harms, is far messier.

To devise those policies, the 2019 climate act created a 22-person board called the Climate Action Council, which is composed of stage agency heads, environmentalists, utility company executives and climate scientists. The state also convened groups of subject matter experts around specific industries, such as energy and agriculture, and around two big-picture issues: how to minimize negative impacts on the economy, and how to maximize benefits to low-income and marginalized neighborhoods.

The council released its preliminary recommendations in December after two years of development. It will now solicit feedback, finalize its plan and submit it to the governor and legislature, who will – barring political disruptions or legal challenges – use it to inform future policy and regulatory decisions.

Why is this important?

A February report from the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, produced by 270 scientists around the world, conclusively ruled that climate change no longer represents some distant threat: It’s already harming human health, economies, and food and water resources.

What does the plan recommend?

In a word: a lot. When it comes to cutting emissions, however, the scoping plan focuses on the four sources that generate 85% of the state’s greenhouse gasses: buildings, electricity, waste and transportation.

In each of these sectors, New York will need to transition away from fossil fuels, such as gasoline and coal, to meet the objectives of the 2019 climate act. For buildings, that means switching from gas heating, cooking and appliances to all-electric models. In transportation, New Yorkers will need to adopt electric vehicles, drive fewer total miles and embrace public transit.

The plan also includes recommendations for diverting waste from landfills – a major source of methane gas – and making more electricity with off-shore wind and solar, especially downstate. Other parts of the plan address smaller sources of emissions, such as agriculture and industrial processes. Importantly, the plan recommends many policies but doesn't always rule on which the state should adopt, leaving some significant questions about who will bear their cost.

Will everyone have to switch to electric cars?

Eventually, yes: To meet emissions goals, three million drivers will have to trade in their gas-guzzling cars by 2030, and an additional seven million by 2050. But the plan calls for plenty of infrastructure investments and buying incentives first. One idea, called a “feebate” program, would offer direct rebates on EV purchases, supported by a new fee on the purchase of fossil-fuel vehicles.

The plan also points out that most existing drivers will need to replace their cars over that period anyway, so these aren’t novel costs. Hochul already signed legislation that will effectively ban the sale of new gas-powered cars and trucks by 2035.

What’s going on with gas stoves?

Homes and apartment buildings are a major source of New York’s greenhouse gas emissions because they frequently rely on natural gas for heating, cooking and other applications. The plan proposes that state codes require all-electric construction by 2024, a move that New York City made late last year. The Climate Action Council has also backed regulations that would require current homeowners purchase zero-emissions appliances when it’s time to replace their current models.

As with cars, however, the devil will ultimately lie in the details. The state could afford generous incentives for building owners, the plan says, if it implements a statewide policy such as carbon pricing, which charges greenhouse gas emitters for their pollution.

How much will it cost?

The Climate Action Council estimates its plan will cost between $290 billion and $310 billion by 2050, depending on which proposals are finalized. They also predict those losses will be exceeded by cost benefits, in the form of improvements to air quality and public health and the creation of tens of thousands of new jobs.

But the draft plan would eliminate a projected 22,000 jobs in less than a decade – a third of those in gas stations. The council recommends measures including direct financial support and career training to help workers displaced by decarbonization.

Business groups and Republican legislators have questioned some of the council’s accounting methods, particularly when it comes to the cost of electrification. If the state doesn’t choose to subsidize or incentivize the switch to all-electric heating systems, for instance, the cost to consumers and businesses would prove significant.

Will the plan raise energy prices?

This is also a concern among business groups, who have in the past touted low electricity costs as a reason to relocate to Western New York. For manufacturers, in particular, cost increases could prove debilitating – as could brownouts or other power disruptions, which could potentially result if electricity supply can't keep pace with demand over the next 30 years.

But as with most policies, this depends entirely on implementation, said Akshaya Jha, a professor of economics and public policy at Carnegie Mellon University. If New York subsidizes the transition to clean electricity, the cost to consumers will likely be small. But if utilities are made to make those investments themselves, they will likely pass along the costs.

One peer-reviewed study, published in the journal Energy last year, found that electricity prices have increased in many countries as they adopted renewable sources. But that increase was “marginal” and “expected to decline” over time, the authors wrote, and “should not deter policymakers from promoting renewable energy.” The plan backs programs that discount gas and electricity for low-income households.

Does any of this even matter, if only New York does it?

There’s no doubt that an aggressive, binding national climate policy – or even better, a global policy – would do more to address greenhouse gas emissions than New York’s efforts will. And there’s also little doubt that the lack of federal support contributes to many of the trade-offs New York now faces. If every state was moving to renewables, for instance, New York wouldn’t risk becoming less competitive than its neighbors if electricity prices go up.

But climate scientists say the alternative – doing nothing – isn’t tenable either. Already, there is some suggestion that state-based climate policies are contagious. Since California passed its zero-emissions electricity law in 2018, nine other states, plus Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., have done the same.

What comes next?

Buffalo’s public hearing will take place at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 27, in the Mason O. Damon Auditorium at the Central Library. Attendees who register in advance online have priority for seating and speaking, as well.

