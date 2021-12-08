Another winter. Another spike in Covid. But why?

As the new, more contagious variant of the coronavirus spread, new cases increased, and by late October, that increase grew steeper.

That's also when it started to get colder here and people began spending more time indoors.

Several hundred WNY health care workers lose jobs as religious vaccine exemptions expire While the number of workers who lost or are losing their jobs is a small percentage of total workers, every little bit hurts amid a staffing shortage that means hospitals can't operate as many beds – especially during yet another wave of Covid-19 hospitalizations.

"This big spike in cases that we're getting happened at exactly the same time that we had our big spike in cases last year, practically to the day," Winkelstein said.

Covid-19 spreads more easily indoors than outdoors, according to scientists at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"Weather is a major driving force," Winkelstein said.

Then came the holidays and get-togethers. Football season. Halloween. Thanksgiving. Hannukah. Christmas is less than three weeks away.

"Whenever we get together, we have food and drink and masks are down," Russo said.

+4 Game changer? 22 tested in Grand Island schools, 22 stay in school in pilot program Without taking the rapid antigen test Monday, all the students would have been home for the day, learning virtually. But if they tested negative, they could remain in school.

The 'susceptible pool'

Covid-19 vaccines afforded good protection against infection, serious illness and deaths for several months. But doctors learned that it doesn't last, especially for people who are older or immuno-compromised.