It's going to be another smoke-filled day in Western New York Thursday.

But it shouldn't be as bad as it was on Wednesday.

A statewide air quality health advisory was in effect for a second day in a row as plumes of smoke from over 200 wildfires burning across Canada blanketed much of the Midwest and East Coast.

The good news is that the smoke is expected to be less dense Thursday.

The AirNow website of the Environmental Protection Agency reported the air quality index Thursday morning as in the "unhealthy for sensitive groups." It was expected to worsen to the next worse category of "unhealthy" due to fine particulate matter in the air. People with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and teens should reduce their exposure to outdoor air by avoiding strenuous activity outside or keeping outdoor activities short.

Weather patterns are expected to change overnight. There's a chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday.