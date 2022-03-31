Another round, or last call? Lawmakers lobbied on to-go drinks as state budget deadline nears

Restaurants want to serve takeout beer, wine and cocktails to their customers again, but liquor stores hope last year remains last call for drinks to-go.

The proposal to allow restaurants to offer alcohol-to-go has a strong advocate in Gov. Kathy Hochul, who toasted the practice in her State of the State address and included it in her proposed 2022-23 budget.

But alcohol-to-go is gone from the Assembly and State Senate's own spending bills. This leaves the policy part of intense negotiations and furious lobbying as the state budget deadline looms Friday – with the possibility that budget negotiations push into the weekend.

Who needs a drink? Hochul aims to cut red tape for craft brewers, restaurants For craft brewers, the changes in a law passed late last year mean a much faster review process to obtain the liquor license needed to open, reducing what can be a six-month waiting period to a matter of as little as three to four weeks.

To restaurants, including those in Western New York, takeout or delivery alcohol is convenient for customers and a financial boon to restaurateurs continuing to recover from the pandemic.

"As of right now, I think the majority of us are going to continue to pray for it and push forward with it and advocate for it," said Jimmy Butera, owner of Butera’s Craft Beer & Pizza in Hamburg and president of the local chapter of the New York State Restaurant Association. "I urge all of our lawmakers here locally to give us something because the last 24 months has been devastating for so many."