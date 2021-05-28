Another pandemic boost: Outdoor fitness classes about to resume

If you longed for outdoor group fitness in the Buffalo last summer, you were not alone.
Thousands instead exercised regularly together online and inside.
Consider next week a great outdoor fitness reawakening.
The two largest related programs in the region – each celebrating its 10th anniversary – will return in force, leading the charge of similar undertakings that largely remained dormant during the warm weather days of last year.
“You've survived a pandemic,” said Julie Snyder, vice president for corporate affairs with Highmark BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York. “You might have sat at home and thought, ‘What I would give to go ride a bike. What I would give to go down to Canalside.’ We really want to enable people's fitness aspirations this year.”
The largest regional health insurer – bolstered by top regional fitness instructors – will again offer classes at Canalside and Martin Luther King Jr. Park, and launch a new series in the Town of Tonawanda.
Independent Health and the YMCA Buffalo Niagara will resume its Fitness in the Parks program at 30 sites across the region.
Pandemic fallout likely will color those and other outdoor classes, especially during the first several weeks in a state where roughly 45% of adults and most children remain unvaccinated.
Still, vastly reduced Covid-19 case numbers, hospitalizations and deaths in the region will allow for a return to communal workouts that provide mental and physical energy alongside some of the most scenic backdrops in Western New York.
Follow the rules
Expect certified instructors to follow state and county health department guidelines. It will be worth checking related websites and social media pages.
Masks likely will not be needed for those vaccinated against Covid-19 but the rules could well be on an honor system, so at the very least social distancing remains likely. It’s a good idea to bring a mask with you and expect at least some fellow exercisers will wear one throughout classes that instructors aim to keep judgment-free zones.
“We asked people to preregister,” Snyder said, “and that is so we can continue to manage and monitor class sizes. That's as much a logistics as it is a carryover from last year where we did have limitations. As a health plan, what we've all been messaging is vaccines are safe and effective. The sooner we all get them, the sooner we'll all be back to normal back to normal.”
It also will be unsurprising if some of the classes include pop-up vaccine clinics.
Renewed energy
Despite some pandemic remnants, “it feels like we're coming out of the dark,” Snyder said.
Outdoor group classes are open to all unless they’re on the grounds of a fitness center. Most communitywide classes are free, though some carry a nominal fee.
All will provide a chance to reconnect with favorite fitness styles and instructors or try something new.
“A lot of times people get nervous to go to a new class, indoors or outdoors, because they don't know what the intensity level may be, or what to expect, but an outdoor class is so casual,” said Pam Vetrano, director of health and wellness at the Independent Health Family YMCA in Amherst. “People stroll up, they stay for some of it. People are coming from work. People are hardcore enthusiasts of that gym. You have such a wide variety that it becomes a comfort zone for everyone.”
Vetrano will teach two classes as part of the free Fitness in the Parks (independenthealth.com/fitpark), from Monday to Sept. 30. Registration is not required.
Her weekly Tuesday evening bootcamp-style fusion class on the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus and Thursday evening yoga class at Ellicott Creek Park in the Town of Tonawanda are part of a regimen of 30 classes led by Y instructors. Other offerings include Zumba, barre, kickboxing, Pilates and cardio dance.
Independent Health and the Y also will host four free classes online for those who are more comfortable or find it more convenient working out at home.
Highmark BlueCross BlueShield of WNY helped launch the regional outdoor fitness movement a decade ago with Zumba at Canalside, which morphed into Fitness at Canalside. At least 10 classes will be offered weekly through Labor Day, with special classes sprinkled into some weeks. Learn more at bcbswny.com/play.
The series launches at 6 p.m. Tuesday with a 10-year anniversary Zumba class under the direction of instructors Meghan Schimmelpenninck, Olivia Ebsary and Jen Wright. They have led the weekly dance fitness class at Canalside from the start – and have 3,000 followers on their Zumba at Canalside Facebook page. Kid’s fitness, barre, bootcamp-style, cardio dance and yoga classes also are part of the mix.
The insurer for the sixth year will feature Saturday morning Summer City Fitness Hip Hop workouts with instructor LaLa, from La’Movement, and launch its first of two weekly Fitness on the Lawn classes outside the Town of Tonawanda Aquatic and Fitness Center at 1 Pool Plaza. Athletic conditioning classes run Saturday mornings and ABSolutely Core/Stretch classes run Tuesday evenings.
Benefits of exercise
The ongoing pandemic, vaccination rates and other factors will determine whether Covid-19 is eradicated or, as many experts predict, becomes endemic, returning in cycles like the flu.
“We do know that if we have strong cardiovascular and pulmonary capacity, that the stronger you are, the healthier you are, the better chance you have with a vaccine of not only surviving but not being hospitalized,” Snyder said.
Fitness means much more than that. Moving your joints and muscles improves the ways a body functions. Cardiovascular workouts boost endurance and healing. Combined, they lift spirits in ways almost all of us can use anytime.
Regular exercise, with old friends and new, creates accountability that can turn into a healthy habit – even in its most subdued forms.
“If you do get that hour of self-care time, take it,” Vetrano said. “It doesn't always have to be like the hustle and grind, get as many burpees in as you can. I always say at the start of yoga classes, ‘If you want to lay down and take a nap on your mat for the hour, take what you need. I'm just a tour guide inviting you to a place on the tour.' ”
The Independent Health YMCA branch has 23,000 members, so Vetrano is among those who has lost friends and acquaintances to the pandemic.
Relief has come from adding a growing number of indoor and outdoor classes at the branch since spring. She is thrilled that group fitness classes away from her home turf offer even more opportunity for meaningful work and connections.
“Everyone can take a deep breath after class,” she said, “and feel so much better.”
Calendar of events
Group exercise is a great part of the regional fitness summer scene and there are other organized ways to shore up your body and mind. Take a look below.
All classes are weather dependent and subject to change. It’s a good idea to check websites, as pandemic-related guidelines vary by venue and event. Come prepared with a mask, just in case. Bring a mat or blanket for yoga and similar classes, and bottled water for all classes.
OUTDOOR FITNESS
BIKE, RUN, WALK
Blue Bikes. Nearly 50 bikes are available to rent from noon to 5 p.m. daily through Labor Day for only $5 per hour at the Canalside Information Kiosk on the Central Wharf Boardwalk. Highmark BlueCross BlueShield members receive their first hour free with their member ID card.
Reddy Bikeshare. GPS-enabled bicycles are available for shared, short-term use in spots across the cities of Buffalo and Niagara Falls. Independent Health members get discounts. For rates and more info, visit reddybikeshare.com.
GObike Buffalo. Workshops and special events throughout the summer, including a return of the Skyride Aug. 15. See a schedule of events at gobikebuffalo.org.
Slow Roll Buffalo. 10-mile guided excursions through much of fall. They start promptly at 6:30 p.m. each Monday early in the season at various spots, including from Liberty Hound at Canalside on Memorial Day. Special rolls take place other days and times. Rides are suitable for all ages and abilities. First-time riders should register at slowrollbuffalo.org. Helmets mandatory.
Buffalo Bike Tours. 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. daily, Buffalo Bike Tours Kiosk on the Canalside Boardwalk. Wing, history, waterfront rides and more. Bike rentals also available. For rates and more info, visit buffalobiketours.com.
Reflective First Sunday walks. 10:45 a.m. the first Sunday of each month through November, starting and ending at Hoyt Lake, Delaware Park. Free.
Running Race listings. See a complete listing at buffalorunners.com.
Checkers Running Club track sessions. For membership, track session dates and program info, visit checkersac.org.
BOOT CAMP
* Fusion. 5:15 p.m. Tuesdays, Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus.
* Fusion. 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Buffalo RiverWorks, 359 Ganson St.
** BikeorBar. 6 p.m. Wednesdays, Canalside.
DANCE AND ZUMBA
** Summer City Fitness. LaLa from La’Movement will lead a dance fitness class at 10 a.m. Saturdays, June 5 through Aug. 7, foot of the Martin Luther King Jr. statue in MLK Park, Fillmore and North Parade avenues. For more info, visit facebook.com/LaMovement.
* Zumba. 11:15 a.m. Saturdays, Larkin Square, 745 Seneca St.
* Barre. 9:30 a.m. Mondays, Widewaters Marina, Nelson C. Goehle Park, 768 E. Market St., City of Lockport.
** Barre Centric. 7 p.m. Mondays, Canalside. Body sculpting with ballet, yoga and Pilates fitness exercises.
** Zumba. 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Canalside.
* Zumba. 10 a.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays, Stiglmeier Park, 810 Losson Road.
* Zumba. 4 p.m. Wednesdays, Allen Park, 31 Hughes St., Jamestown.
* Cardio Dance. 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Westwood Park, 175 Pavement Road, Lancaster.
* Zumba. 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 5014 Day Road Park, Town of Lockport.
* Zumba. 6 p.m. Thursdays, Wilkeson Pointe, Outer Harbor.
** La’Movement. 6 p.m. Thursdays, Canalside.
* Zumba. 6 p.m. Thursdays, Krull Park, East Lake Road, Olcott.
* Zumba. 5 p.m. Fridays, Lucille Ball Memorial Park, 21 Boulevard Ave., Celeron.
KID’S FITNESS
** Shannon Connors. 9 a.m. Saturdays, Canalside.
** Sow Fit Kids. 10 a.m. Saturdays, Canalside.
PADDLE
Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper. See a calendar of events at bnwaterkeeper.org/news-events/calendar.
Kayak safety courses. Throughout the summer at various rates through Seabirds International. For more info, visit seabirds.co or email seabird.ava@gmail.com.
PILATES, TAI CHI, YOGA
Yoga in the Park. 10:30 a.m. Saturdays from June 10 through August, Garrison Park, Garrison Road at Park Drive, Williamsville beginning June 12. Free classes weekly through August. Registration required at yogaforeverybodybuffalo.com. For more info, email monicazucco@gmail.com.
* Yoga. 10 a.m. Sundays, Delaware Park near the Rose Garden.
* Slow Flow Yoga. 12:30 p.m. Sundays, Lucille Ball Memorial Park, 21 Boulevard Ave., Celeron.
* Centergy (Yoga/Pilates). 1 p.m. Sundays, Tracy Plaza, City Hall, Jamestown.
* Pilates. 11 a.m. Mondays, Lakewood Beach at Hartley Park, 2 W. Terrace Ave., Lakewood.
** Graceful Warrior Yoga. 6 p.m. Mondays, Canalside.
* Yoga. 6:30 p.m. Mondays, Westwood Park, 175 Pavement Road, Lancaster.
* Yoga. 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Chestnut Ridge Park, 6121 Chestnut Ridge Road, Orchard Park.
* Yoga. 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Wilkeson Pointe, Outer Harbor.
* Sunset Yoga. 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays, Krull Park, East Lake Road, Olcott.
* Yoga. 6 p.m. Wednesdays, Garrison Park, Garrison Road at Park Street, Williamsville.
* Centergy (Yoga/Pilates). 3 p.m. Wednesdays, Allen Park, 31 Hughes St., Jamestown.
* Pilates. 9:30 a.m. Thursdays, Widewaters Marina, Nelson C. Goehle Park, 768 E. Market St., City of Lockport.
* Centergy (Yoga/Pilates). 11 a.m. Thursdays Lakewood Beach at Hartley Park, 2 W. Terrace Ave., Lakewood.
* Lakeside Yoga. 6 p.m. Thursdays, Krull Park, East Lake Road, Olcott.
* Yoga. 6 p.m. Thursdays, Ellicott Creek Park, 1 Ellicott Creek Road, Town of Tonawanda.
** Soma Cura yoga. 6 p.m. Fridays, Canalside.
OTHER CLASSES
** Athletic Conditioning. 9 a.m. Saturdays, Town of Tonawanda Aquatic and Fitness Center. No class July 3.
** Box Star. 9 a.m. Sundays, Canalside.
* Kickboxing. 6 p.m. Mondays, Larkin Square, 745 Seneca St.
** ABSolutely Core/Stretch. 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, June 8 to Aug. 31, Town of Tonawanda Aquatic and Fitness Center.
* Fight (MMA). 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Allen Park, 31 Hughes St., Jamestown.
* Kickboxing. 6 p.m. Fridays, Bassett Park, 359 Klein Road, Amherst.
November project. Local chapter of national group devoted to a morning workout meets at 6:10 a.m. Wednesdays year-round at Hoyt Lake in Delaware Park, for a mix of cardio and strength exercise. The workout moves for one day, at 6 a.m. June 9, to the Buffalo Powerhouse, 144 Lee St. Free for all. For details, visit facebook.com/NovemberProjectBuffalo or @NovemberProjectBuffalo on Instagram.
STATE PARKS
Staff at state parks in the Niagara Region will host walks from the Southern Tier to the shores of Lake Ontario in coming months, including a World Environmental Day Beach Cleanup next Saturday in Hamburg, an Adventure Walk June 20 in the Niagara Gorge, and a Walk Under the Strawberry Moon June 24 at Golden Hill State Park in Somerset. Paddling excursions also are expected to be part of the fun. Learn more at facebook.com/NiagaraInterp and parks.ny.gov/events.
* Fitness in the Parks events run through September and are free. For more info, visit independenthealth.com/fitpark.
** Highmark BlueCross BlueShield of WNY group fitness classes at Canalside, Martin Luther King Jr. Park and for the first time on the lawn in front of the Town of Tonawanda Aquatic and Fitness Center. These also are free but registration is required at bcbswny.com/play. They run through Labor Day.
