Another pandemic boost: Outdoor fitness classes about to resume

“We do know that if we have strong cardiovascular and pulmonary capacity, that the stronger you are, the healthier you are, the better chance you have with a vaccine of not only surviving but not being hospitalized,” Snyder said.

Fitness means much more than that. Moving your joints and muscles improves the ways a body functions. Cardiovascular workouts boost endurance and healing. Combined, they lift spirits in ways almost all of us can use anytime.

Regular exercise, with old friends and new, creates accountability that can turn into a healthy habit – even in its most subdued forms.

“If you do get that hour of self-care time, take it,” Vetrano said. “It doesn't always have to be like the hustle and grind, get as many burpees in as you can. I always say at the start of yoga classes, ‘If you want to lay down and take a nap on your mat for the hour, take what you need. I'm just a tour guide inviting you to a place on the tour.' ”

The Independent Health YMCA branch has 23,000 members, so Vetrano is among those who has lost friends and acquaintances to the pandemic.