Annual Kids Day brings volunteers out to hawk papers for 'our future'

The brothers of Omega Psi Phi fraternity had a unique pitch for selling special Kids Day editions of The Buffalo News at the Tops on Elmwood Avenue on Saturday.

“Good morning! Go, Bills!" they called out to shoppers entering and exiting the store. "Would you like to support the children’s hospital?”

The volunteers, decked out in their fraternity’s trademark purple and yellow hats and T-shirts, received many a “Go, Bills!” in return – and sold a few hundred Kids Day papers for the suggested donation of $5 each, with many folks contributing more.

The Kids Day effort, dating back to 1984, benefits both Oishei Children’s Hospital and Cradle Beach, an organization serving disabled and challenged children throughout Western New York. Although the sale of printed Kids Day papers is over, supporters can still donate online.

Brian Connolly, vice president for business development for The Buffalo News, said more than 500 volunteers, including many News employees and community members who have participated for years, came out to sell papers from 7 to 11 a.m. Saturday at 44 Tops locations.

Tops Markets also contributed financially to help The News exceed its lifetime goal of $5 million raised for OCH and Cradle Beach from Kids Day donations. The volunteer Kids Day captains have through Monday to turn in the donations they collected to M&T Bank, so Connolly said he will not have a total for donations raised until then.

After suspending Kids Day for two years during the pandemic, The Buffalo News brought it back this year with some changes – holding it early on a Saturday and at Tops stores rather than posting teams of volunteers on street corners during a weekday morning rush.

Some volunteers selling the paper Saturday said they felt they sold more papers on the streets. “In the past, we would go out to the community, whereas this way, the community has to come to us,” Omega Psi Phi member Andrew Huff said.

Connolly said The News was just happy to be able to bring Kids Day back and wanted to keep volunteers as safe as possible in the process. “We all miss having hawkers out on the street, but this format ensured all of our volunteers’ safety,” he said.

“We worried about people occasionally darting out into traffic to sell papers,” he added. “But we are going to look at how this went and we’ll be super flexible about figuring out what we learned from this year, and we always try to make it better next year.”

Connolly called this year’s Kids Day edition “the best ever,” with eight full-color pages of inspiring stories and photographs by Buffalo News journalists about the children and families touched by the work being done at Oishei and Cradle Beach, as well as a double-truck photo gallery by News photographer Derek Gee.

[RELATED: See the Kids Day stories and photos here.]

“Just as valuable as the money we raise is the awareness we raise through telling the stories,” Connolly said. “We are also so grateful to have such a loyal volunteer base for such a heartfelt cause.”

The cause was a big reason many longtime volunteers spent their Saturday morning hawking papers and why many Tops shoppers gladly bought the Kids Day edition.

Catherine Stilson, who was selling the paper at the Tops store on South Park Avenue, said she has volunteered for Kids Day for over two decades because she owes her life to the children’s hospital.

“When I was 2 years old, I was in that hospital for three months and six days being treated for spinal meningitis,” said Stilson, now 50. “I do this to pay them back for having saved my life.”

Jim Peszko, a team captain for volunteers at the Tonawanda Tops, said he just likes to support good causes. His crew included Janet Brinkman, her husband Scott and a friend, Dan Wiles. Peszko estimated they had collected about $400 by 10 a.m. Saturday.

One of their customers, Marsha Kral, said she worked in the dental clinic at Oishei for many years and also had a son with cerebral palsy who received years of medical treatment before passing away there at age 18. Kral handed Peszko $10 for one newspaper and told him, “I hope you get top seller.”

At the Elmwood Avenue Tops, Omega Psi Phi members W. Charles Brandy, Carlos Pilot and Daren Thons said Kids Day is one of their fraternity’s favorite fundraisers. “I’ve been doing this 34 years,” Thons said. “I came in in 1988 as part of my community service as an undergrad at Buffalo State, and I’m still here. We are having fun, meeting some new people and just giving back.”

“It’s important that we support the children because they are our greatest asset,” Brandy added.

The frat brothers’ “little sister,” Esperanza King, come out to assist them for the same reason.

“Children are our future,” she said. “We have to make sure they are healthy and well financially, mentally and physically, because we need to mold them to take over when we leave this earth.”

Tops shopper Donovan Lysek gladly bought a paper from the crew as he left the store with his groceries. “It’s Kids Day,” he said. “It’s what you are supposed to do.”