Annoyed business owner calls out Kenmore mayor: 'Cut your grass'

What is it about grass growing in Kenmore?
About 35 years after the battle over a resident's refusal to mow his lawn drew national attention to the village of 15,000 people, another standoff is brewing over several strips of grass in front of a Kenmore business.
The owner of Buffalo Design & Printing, Joseph P. Farage Sr., is sparring with the village over the grass planted along Elmwood Avenue a few years ago as part of a major streetscape project.
Farage wasn't happy the village and Erie County added green space in the right of way along his property and he's frustrated Kenmore officials haven't lived up to a pledge to maintain the grassy patches.
For the second time this year, Farage has posted in front of his business a set of signs he printed that call out Kenmore's chief executive: "Mayor Patrick Mang Cut Your Grass."
"It's just been a very frustrating process," Farage told The Buffalo News.
Mang said the village has worked to address the concerns of business owners on this busy stretch of Elmwood, north of Kenmore Avenue, and only Farage hasn't cooperated.
He said he agreed, as a concession to Farage, to have village crews mow the grass. The problem is the village isn't able to do it as often as Farage wants, Mang said.
"We cut it when we have a chance," the mayor said in an interview. "And it's not even our responsibility – it's his."
The joint village-county streetscape project – Elmwood is a county route – began in 2017 on the east side of the street, from Kenmore Avenue north to North End Avenue, with new 6-foot sidewalks, driveway aprons, curb ramps and green space added to the right of way between the street and sidewalk.
The second phase of the project, in 2018, covered the west side of Elmwood, including Farage's family-owned business at 2620 Elmwood Ave. That's where the company, previously run by his father, Joseph R., founder of the Mr. Copy quick-printing chain, has been located since the 1980s.
The younger Farage said Kenmore is a great place to do business and he has no complaints about the services he receives for his property taxes. And he welcomed much of the repaving work performed three years ago.
But he said one problem is the work wasn't designed to take into account how people pull into his and other lots from Elmwood. Too often, drivers cut across the green space added as part of the streetscape project, tearing up the grass and leaving patches of dirt over time.
Farage said he tried, at hearings held during the planning stages for the work, to convince officials not to install green space in the right of way
"Who's going to maintain it?" he said he asked officials.
Village officials and project planners, he said, dismissed his concerns.
Mang eventually committed to having crews from the village's Department of Public Works trim the grass, even though tending to the right of way – sometimes known as the devil strip – is the responsibility of the property owner.
Village crews have come out four times this year to mow the grass, Farage said, but only after he emailed Mang each time complaining about the height of the grass.
He said he got fed up a couple of months ago to the point that he printed up the "cut your grass" signs and put them out in front of his business. That brought out a crew the next morning, Farage said.
He most recently reposted the signs about two weeks ago. There are four of them staked in the grass, mainly clover and weeds, that is several inches high.
"I've got better things to do than worry about the grass in front of my business," said Farage, noting the difficulty in keeping a small company operating through the Covid-19 pandemic.
Mang said the village has done what it can to accommodate Farage, but workers can't drop their other responsibilities whenever he demands . Mang said the signs don't bother him.
"I've been in this business long enough that nothing surprises me anymore," said Mang, Kenmore's mayor since 2008. "And, actually, I'm kind of humored by it."
Farage, in response, said, "I'm firm in what I'm going to do and not going to do."
Melissa Foster, president of the Kenmore Village Improvement Society, said the property owners she speaks to appreciate the addition of green space, trees and benches along Elmwood, with some wishing the work had gone further.
She said she knows Farage and other business owners have a lot of responsibilities but she wonders why he isn't willing to help his community by mowing the right of way.
"It's not really a big deal to do that," Foster said.
For those with long memories, the tiff is reminiscent of the highly publicized blow-up over Steve Kenney's refusal to cut his Victoria Boulevard lawn that, depending on one's perspective, was filled with wildflowers or out-of-control weeds.
He was taken to court and repeatedly fined but still refused to mow until, in July 1985, two neighbors took it upon themselves to do the job when Kenney was away.