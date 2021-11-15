Annoyed business owner calls out Kenmore mayor: 'Cut your grass'

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"Who's going to maintain it?" he said he asked officials.

Village officials and project planners, he said, dismissed his concerns.

Mang eventually committed to having crews from the village's Department of Public Works trim the grass, even though tending to the right of way – sometimes known as the devil strip – is the responsibility of the property owner.

Village crews have come out four times this year to mow the grass, Farage said, but only after he emailed Mang each time complaining about the height of the grass.

He said he got fed up a couple of months ago to the point that he printed up the "cut your grass" signs and put them out in front of his business. That brought out a crew the next morning, Farage said.

He most recently reposted the signs about two weeks ago. There are four of them staked in the grass, mainly clover and weeds, that is several inches high.

"I've got better things to do than worry about the grass in front of my business," said Farage, noting the difficulty in keeping a small company operating through the Covid-19 pandemic.