Anniversary gifts promise even better days ahead for Buffalo's Italian Cultural Center

Gifts from New York State and Erie County on Saturday morning made the first anniversary celebration especially happy for Buffalo’s Centro Culturale Italiano.

State Sen. Sean Ryan presented a $100,000 grant to the organization at the event. The money will be used to fund the renovation of the courtyard at the center to make more outdoor programs possible.

Assemblyman Bill Conrad announced a $50,000 commitment to expand programming and increase the quality of events, including language classes, said Lindsey Lauren Visser, deputy director at the center.

And Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz provided a $60,000 grant through a cultural capital campaign. The money will allow the center to complete and install its exhibit on Italian immigration, settlement and contributions to Western New York. The exhibit is set to open spring 2023, Visser said.

“So it was a good day all around,” she said.

The Italian Cultural Center of Buffalo promotes and celebrates Western New York’s Italian culture and heritage. One year after opening in the renovated former North Park Branch Library at Delaware and Hertel avenues, the center has grown to include more than 1,000 members and received “Best Cultural Programming 2022” recognition from Buffalo Spree Magazine.

“This year has exceeded our wildest dreams,” said Executive Director John Vecchio. “The outpouring of support from the community has been tremendous and we hope we’ve made them proud.”

The CCI has accomplished a great deal in a short time, Ryan said in a written statement.

"From the adaptive reuse of the former North Park (Branch) Library to the robust schedule of programs and events, the CCI has become a vibrant asset to our community. I have been happy to support this project and to provide the capital to make it possible,” he said.

Saturday’s event also was a celebration of Italian Heritage Month. The cultural center will offer programs throughout the month to provide people the opportunity to learn more about the cultural contributions of Americans with Italian lineage.

The center was founded by Dr. Francesco Giacobbe and his late wife, Renata, in 2010. Its mission is to preserve and promote Italian culture, heritage and language through educational opportunities and community engagement.

For more information about CCI, visit ccibuffalo.org.