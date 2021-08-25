Animal surgery takes a giant step forward at Niagara SPCA

That started the suite fund, and then came a bequest of nearly $1 million from the late Judy Mackay of Lewiston.

"Her brother was in communication with us and said she would have wanted it to go to something impactful," Lewis said. "I talked to him about applying it toward the surgical suite back in 2018."

The new facility clearly suits the staff – veterinarian Dr. Kristen Strobel, head veterinary technician Kristin Casale and veterinary assistant Ciara Kislack.

"We have actual space where we can be doing surgeries instead of a small surgical trailer," Casale said. "We can function a lot more sterilely. We can service a lot more animals at one time, so we can do a lot more high-volume clinics, so we're able to help the community more by doing more spay-neuters throughout the community."

In fact, the suite made its debut in April when 74 cats were spayed or neutered during a weekend promotion with local cat rescue groups Diamonds in the Ruff and Forgotten Felines.