Animal surgery takes a giant step forward at Niagara SPCA

For years, surgery on animals at the Niagara SPCA animal shelter was performed in a 96-square-foot trailer, which severely limited the types of treatment available and the size of the animals that could be treated.
Now, the SPCA has a new 2,400-square-foot surgical suite, attached to the east end of its Wheatfield shelter, which offers two operating rooms, a prep room in which some procedures also can be done, and an X-ray room.
The $1.7 million facility goes a long way toward complying with a key point raised in a January 2020 report on disorganization at the Niagara SPCA – that the facility was simply too small to meet the organization's needs.
"We couldn't do dogs over 50 pounds," Executive Director Amy L. Lewis said of the old trailer. "We certainly didn't have the ability to have two vets working simultaneously, which this facility actually allows us to do."
A completely new shelter remains the organization's eventual goal, Lewis said this week.
But for now, the surgical suite gives the staff – and the animals – a taste of what the agency may be able to offer someday.
The notion of a surgical suite was first considered in 2013, but in 2018, the state offered a companion animal grant program that brought the Niagara SPCA $500,000.
That started the suite fund, and then came a bequest of nearly $1 million from the late Judy Mackay of Lewiston.
"Her brother was in communication with us and said she would have wanted it to go to something impactful," Lewis said. "I talked to him about applying it toward the surgical suite back in 2018."
The new facility clearly suits the staff – veterinarian Dr. Kristen Strobel, head veterinary technician Kristin Casale and veterinary assistant Ciara Kislack.
"We have actual space where we can be doing surgeries instead of a small surgical trailer," Casale said. "We can function a lot more sterilely. We can service a lot more animals at one time, so we can do a lot more high-volume clinics, so we're able to help the community more by doing more spay-neuters throughout the community."
In fact, the suite made its debut in April when 74 cats were spayed or neutered during a weekend promotion with local cat rescue groups Diamonds in the Ruff and Forgotten Felines.
On treatment days, 15 to 20 animals can undergo procedures, and Lewis said the facility improves the chances of survival for sick animals, especially those brought in when the SPCA encounters a large-scale animal abuse or hoarding situation. In such situations, the SPCA can use the space for extra cages to hold animals, Lewis said.
The suite also offers quarantine areas so if dogs or cats come in with contagious diseases, the chances of the illness spreading through the adoptable pet population are minimized.
"Having this facility has made us a lot more adaptable to what the community needs. Some animals need emergency surgery. We've had the situation before where animals have had to be euthanized because of lack of resources," Casale said. "Things like broken limbs, we're actually able to repair here and then take an X-ray to see if we've repaired it properly, or place tubes to feed animals. The X-ray room itself has become a huge asset for this building."
On Sept. 14, a fundraising "Cocktail Pawty," as the SPCA calls it, will mark the formal grand opening of the suite.
"It's certainly larger than it was envisioned back in 2018, and that comes with considerable expense," Lewis said. "We are asking for sponsorships for equipment. We want to get our donors and sponsors in to look at the space and to do a dedication of the equipment that they've purchased."