Angola still mulling open containers after referendum nixed

Allowing people to consume alcoholic beverages in public seemed like a good idea to some Angola Village Board members. They reasoned it could make the village more vibrant and be good for restaurants and bars, and maybe even attract more businesses.

Then they started hearing from people opposed to the idea, concerned there could be more littering and unruly behavior.

So they decided to have a referendum to repeal Chapter 50 of the village code that bans open containers of alcohol on village sidewalks and streets and in parks, parking lots or other public places. They were thinking it could take place during the March village elections. But then they found out Wednesday a public vote would not be possible.

Under municipal law, certain matters are not subject to referendum. After investigation by the village attorney, it was determined the village could not hold a public vote on repealing the open container law, Mayor Thomas Whelan said.

Deputy Mayor John Wilson said people wanted to be involved in the decision-making process, and he had suggested the village hold a public referendum on the issue. That got unanimous support from board members before the village attorney weighed in.

"I don't see why we have to have open containers 24/7," Wilson said.

He said the village's current procedure calls for organizers of special events to ask the board for a permit to serve alcohol.

"That is working, and it's working very well," Wilson said.

Trustee Valerie Stonitsch said at first she was all for the open containers, but then she heard from some community members.

"Are people going to be sitting on a bench just drinking? I see their concern," she said. "Will it bring more people to the village? I don't know."

She said at this point, she would rather go with whatever the community wants.

Several people spoke against allowing open containers at a Village Board meeting earlier this month.

But one longtime resident who attended the meeting said she does not think allowing people to drink alcohol in public places would change the community.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"I am not opposed to the proposal. I believe it would not make a huge difference in our community," Jill Barrett said.

As for concerns about increased littering, she said there is litter today.

"Whether it's a Tim Hortons cup or beer can or soda can or whatever, it still happens," Barrett said. "Let's try it and if it doesn't work then amendments can be made."

Angola isn't the first to consider allowing open containers. East Aurora has never restricting drinking in public places, and the Town of Evans, where Angola is located, allows open containers of alcoholic beverages.

Evans Police Chief Gregory Szarowicz said the town generally does not see too many issues with public drinking.

"As you drive down the road, we're not seeing anybody walking around with an open Labatts container," he said. "There are other laws on the books that can help us control this."

Szarowicz said there sometimes can be issues with larger gatherings at events, but those are usually at a single location, such as a park. The town also bans glass containers.

Whelan said he may put the item on the agenda for the next board meeting Oct. 17.

He said he has not heard much opposition to open containers. He would ban glass containers, he said, and might not be opposed to having open containers allowed from May to November, which would include Halloween.

"I don't see it being a problem," Whelan said. "Most citizens are responsible."

Trustee John R. Dybowski said most of the residents he has talked to favor allowing open containers, and he does, too.

He said there are laws to cover littering, underage drinking, driving under the influence and disturbing the peace.

"You can legally walk down Main Street smoking marijuana, but you can't walk across the street to your neighbor's house with a beer. It makes no sense in this day and age," Dybowski said in an email.

He said he also would ban glass containers – which could break – and would consider continuing the ban in public parks without a permit.