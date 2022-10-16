Angola sells beachfront parcel to a buyer with connections 17 years after accepting bid

The village of Angola this summer sold a piece of Lake Erie beachfront at a discount to a well-known businesswoman who served as an elected official in the surrounding town of Evans and remains politically active.

Evans tax officials were valuing the 1.2 acres at around $480,000. But Angola trustees sold the land to Karen Connors Erickson for $186,000 – a price agreed to 17 years earlier, before real estate prices took off in Erie County and markets nationwide.

Days after the closing, Erickson offered the land for sale again, at almost $600,000 – more than Angola collects in property taxes from all its landowners in a year.

“My response is, good for her,” said Mayor Thomas M. Whelan, who was first elected to his post last year after serving as a trustee. Whelan wasn’t in office for the entire 17 years of twists and turns but was glad to get rid of the property.

He acknowledged that the trustees discussed whether the price was now too low. But all five members, he said, wanted the land sold and approved the transfer a few months ago.

“That was a monkey on the back of the old board. They just dragged their feet,” Whelan said. “And I just wanted to get rid of it. We had so much stuff that just wasn’t being taken care of.”

Erickson’s prominence in the community and in the local political scene played no role in the decision, Whelan said. “People say all sorts of things,” he added.

Ed Schneider has been watching local governments function in Angola and Evans for years and oversaw the group Evans Taxpayers United, which helped residents challenge their property assessments.

“She’s got all kinds of clout out here,” Schneider said of Erickson, adding that he’s received several calls from people who dislike the terms of the sale. “The question I would ask the village trustees is why wasn’t this property relisted after 17 years and why they didn’t get an appraisal for what it’s worth?”

Erickson, who did not return messages seeking comment, is a Democrat who served on the Evans Town Board from 1998 to 2010. She’s active in the town’s Democratic organization, donates to party accounts and to local candidates, including non-Democrats in a few cases.

The Erie County Legislature has twice honored her career with statements citing her work in education, sports and business, her position as vice chairwoman of the Evans Democratic Committee and her ownership of Connors Hot Dog Stand, which has a busy summertime hub on Lake Shore Road and a second location, in town-owned space, at Sturgeon Point Marina.

“I think I had a brain freeze,” Erickson told an interviewer in 2013 when asked why she entered politics.

“We’ve always been community-minded,” she said of her family, “and because I didn’t work in the winter, I thought it would be something I could handle. It was a wonderful 12 years.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Her new asset, if it fetches her asking price, will make her more than $400,000 before closing costs.

The land sits outside village limits, in the Town of Evans at 8408 Lake Shore Road. It’s the site of Angola’s former water plant, built in the 1930s when Angola pumped its own water and the Erie County Water Authority had yet to take shape. Now boarded up and splashed with graffiti, the plant looms over a white sand beach just a few paces south of Bennett Beach, a county park.

For years, the village flirted with some potential buyers, including county government, which could have added the land to its park. Then in 2005, Angola, under Mayor Hub Frawley, accepted Paul T. Erickson’s $186,000 offer, calling it the best to come from a request for bids.

Paul, one of Karen Erickson’s sons, told The Buffalo News at the time that he intended to put a home, or homes, on the land. His contract with the village did not stipulate that the parties must close by a certain date.

The village, as it turned out, wasn’t prepared to sell. Transferring an asset like a water pumping and treatment plant requires signoff from an array of state agencies. Archived minutes of village board meetings indicate the wheels of government ground slowly as a village attorney dealt with the Department of Environmental Conservation, the General Services Administration and the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation.

In 2010, Paul Erickson asked the village if he could assign his right to buy the property to a family member. Village trustees agreed. They approved a resolution in March of that year saying the right to buy 8408 Lake Shore Road now belonged to a Paul Erickson “relative.” The resolution did not name Karen Erickson, who had just completed her time on the Evans Town Board.

A decade passed. Had it been in private hands, the land could have been generating property taxes for local governments and the Lake Shore school district. But the plant was drawing vandals as the village continued to deal with red tape. There were boundary questions. Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown had to sign off; Bennett Beach had once been the city-owned Buffalo Beach, and Buffalo still owned a sliver of land that the water plant encroached upon.

The archived minutes show that village leaders in 2016 considered talking to other buyers, but new bids were not sought. Real estate prices, meanwhile, were climbing. Over the next five years, the median sale price of a home in the region jumped 56%, according to data from the Buffalo Niagara Association of Realtors.

Whelan, the mayor, said Karen Erickson tried to back out of the deal early this year. He said he urged her to go through with it. In May, the parties closed on 8408 Lake Shore for the original price.

In addition to offering the property for sale, Erickson has asked the Evans Planning Board to rezone the acreage to residential to allow a home to go up. And to allow for a new home, the aging water plant "may require demolition," says the firm offering the property, Keller Williams Realty, in its pitch to woo buyers.

The pitch calls the land "one of the most beautiful pieces of lakefront property that has been available for sale in recent history."

"There is expansive, level lake frontage with spectacular views in all directions," it "Peace and tranquility awaits you in this private setting overlooking beautiful Lake Erie."

The curious are then warned, however, that 8408 Lake Shore is being sold "as is."

The real estate website Zillow says an offer is pending.