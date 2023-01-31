'Anger and frustration' over fluoride flap at Buffalo City Hall as Water Board chair is no-show

The city official who runs Buffalo's water system was a no-show Tuesday in Common Council chambers for a hearing on the controversial decision to stop adding fluoride to city water since 2015.

Oluwole McFoy, chairman of the Buffalo Water Board, said in a letter to the Council's community development committee that he was advised by city lawyers to remain quiet on the matter because residents filed a lawsuit against the city in State Supreme Court on Monday.

"While it was my intention to speak before this honorable body to clarify what has been reported and answer your questions, due to recently filed litigation, at the advice of counsel, I am unable to speak on the matter today," McFoy wrote.

Council members appeared satisfied with McFoy's explanation but said there must be some way – even while the lawsuit is pending – for them to get answers for residents who have vented their anger over the fluoride controversy.

"This is an important issue and we need to know, as the city legislative body, information that we hoped to get today on the floor," Common Council President Darius G. Pridgen said.

Multiple Council members said they needed to be "careful" when talking about the matter because of the pending lawsuit. They appeared unaware that the city and Mayor Byron W. Brown are named as defendants in the suit, but the Common Council is not.

"Now that this litigation is ongoing, it could be years before the community, my constituents, realize what happened and why it happened," said Council Member Ulysees O. Wingo Sr. of the Masten District. "I believe this probably hurt more than it helped in getting answers for our residents."

Council Member Joel P. Feroleto of the Delaware District said even if the litigation lasts years, "I don't think people should wait years to get some basic answers."

Council Member Rasheed N.C. Wyatt of the University District called the decision to stop adding fluoride to Buffalo's water "a shocker" and "something we never want to experience again."

Pridgen suggested that because of legal concerns, McFoy might be able to brief the Council members in a closed-door executive session. Council Member David A. Rivera of the Niagara District, who first invited McFoy to answer questions at Tuesday's meeting, predicted things might get "a little heated" when lawmakers do meet with McFoy.

"We’re going to reflect that anger and frustration that we are hearing here today when we have that meeting," Rivera said.

While McFoy did not speak, a group of high-ranking dentists blasted the Brown administration for not adding fluoride to the water since 2015 and for not consulting the dental community before a decision was made.

Dr. Brendan P. Dowd, clinical assistant professor in the University at Buffalo School of Dental Medicine, called the decision to stop adding fluoride “shortsighted, lacking in scientific basis and hurtful to the citizens of Buffalo.”

"We have many poor people living in many areas of this city, and they were unduly harmed by this," said Dowd, who is also a trustee of the American Dental Association.

Of city leaders who made the decision not to continue fluoridation, Dowd said, "What were they thinking? It stretched the mind to rationalize their thought process on this over the last seven years."

McFoy previously told The Buffalo News the city was in the process of upgrading an outdated "dry" fluoride system when the lead water crisis in Flint, Mich., caused the Water Board to pause in 2016 and study whether the new type of "wet" fluoride system would have a corrosive effect on Buffalo's many lead pipes. He said studies done in conjunction with the University at Buffalo showed the system is safe and the city will begin adding fluoride to its water again sometime this year.

Dr. Frank C. Barnashuk, secretary-treasurer of the New York State Dental Association, cited a part of New York State Public Health Law – also cited in the lawsuit – that requires public notification and consultation with health experts before a city or town discontinues the addition of fluoride to its water.

"When I read The Buffalo News early in the morning two weeks ago today, I nearly jumped out of my very comfortable lounge chair," Barnashuk said. "Like all dentists in Western New York, I was in the dark ... fluoridation was removed in virtual secrecy, and it is time to reinstate fluoridation now."