Banned debt collector Andrew Fanelli wants back in the business of payment processing, and possibly even lending.

But the Kenmore resident first needed a court to clarify a sticking point getting in the way of his plan: Does the long arm of the New York State Attorney General’s Office reach across the state line? Or anywhere in the world?

Fanelli’s 2021 settlement with the state Attorney General’s Office banned him from several kinds of businesses, but does not specify any geographic boundaries.

Fanelli interprets that to mean the ban applies only throughout the attorney general’s jurisdiction: the State of New York.

The Attorney General’s Office maintains the absence of a specified geographic limit means the ban is without one, even extending to “Cameroon, Brazil and the North Pole,” said attorney Steven Cohen, who represents Fanelli.

Debt collector from City of Tonawanda pleads guilty to $3 million tax fraud A debt collector from the City of Tonawanda pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiring to defraud the U.S. government out of more than $3 million in taxes.

Lawyers on both sides called the stakes high. If not allowed to enter into the business outside New York, Fanelli would likely become insolvent, according to the State Supreme Court lawsuit he filed seeking a ruling that the ban does not apply outside the state.

Fanelli also sought a permanent injunction barring the attorney general from restricting his business-related activities outside the state.

But allowing his return, according to the Attorney General’s Office, would “put consumers in New York and across the country at risk of being defrauded.”

Assistant Attorney General Joel Terragnoli said Fanelli, 37, reaped millions of dollars in ill-gotten gains by repeatedly engaging in illegal and abusive consumer debt collection, debt brokering and payment processing practices.

In a hearing Wednesday, Justice Mario A. Giacobbe granted the state’s motion to dismiss Fanelli’s lawsuit, ruling the statute of limitations ran out on his legal bid to get back into the business. Giacobbe said the lawsuit was filed 29 days too late. Fanelli knew by September 2022 that the state opposed any attempt of his to get into business outside the state, but he missed the 120-day deadline to sue over it.

Banned debt collector who owes $60M makes offer to pay fines and restitution How much of the debt Douglas MacKinnon is offering to pay is unclear – the proposal was not described during a status conference in federal court Monday or in any publicly filed court documents.

The state sought the ban after accusing Fanelli’s companies of routinely using illegal debt collection tactics, such as falsely threatening to garnish wages; falsely threatening to suspend drivers’ licenses; and threatening to file charges and implying criminal action would be taken against consumers for nonpayment. Fanelli did not admit or deny the Attorney General’s Office’s findings. The two sides in 2021 signed an 18-page “assurance of discontinuance,” or AOD, by which he agreed to shut down his companies and refrain from future debt collecting, debt brokering, debt settling, credit services, consumer lending and payment processing.

When announcing the statement, Attorney General Letitia James referred to Fanelli as a “deceptive” debt collector.

“The unlawful behavior perpetrated by Andrew Fanelli and his companies defrauded consumers, but this agreement will end their illegal behavior, once and for all,” she said at the time.

Fanelli contended the ban applies to New York only – not any other state.

“I challenge the attorney general to find a syllable in the AOD that shows a waiver of jurisdictional authority beyond the State of New York,” Cohen said at the hearing before Giacobbe.

State, feds shut down Getzville debt collection operation over abusive tactics The operation was comprised of five companies, all owned by chiropractor Dr. Scott A. Croce and his wife, Susan, and by sales professional Christopher L. Di Re, who co-owns a Williamsville water filtration business. The entities were managed by Brian J. Koziel and Marc D. Gracie.

Cohen called Fanelli’s lawsuit a case of first impression, with the exact issue not having been addressed before by a court. Giacobbe said he could not find any precedent for the case. But the judge ended the case on procedural grounds, rather than ruling on the jurisdictional issue.

Fanelli had informed the state that he intended to engage in payment processing on behalf of clients, and possibly lending, through one or more businesses located outside the state.

Not being allowed to ply his trade anywhere in the United States would likely render Fanelli insolvent, according to court papers.

He cares for a family that includes a special needs child, Cohen said.

In addition to its procedural objections, the state argued that the court should not rewrite the settlement agreement that Fanelli voluntarily negotiated.

Deadbeat debt collector grilled in court: 'Information he wanted to withhold, he withheld' A hearing was held Tuesday to determine whether Douglas MacKinnon should be sanctioned and even incarcerated for not fully complying with a government subpoena.

The time to limit the scope of that ban was before he signed the AOD, Terragnoli said.

“If he was unhappy with the scope of the agreement, that was the time to raise it,” Terragnoli told Giacobbe.

Terragnoli objected to Fanelli asking to “strike a new bargain and rewrite the AOD in his favor simply because he now has buyer’s remorse.”

Fanelli is actively engaged in other businesses, and the Attorney General’s Office has financial documents showing he is still a wealthy man, Terragnoli said.

Cohen told the judge that Fanelli had planned to move to another state, but the state said in a court filing that he planned to remain a resident of New York and intended to engage in prohibited industries from New York using companies nominally based out of state.