Andrew Cuomo ordered to repay $5.1 million from controversial book deal

ALBANY – A month after retroactively rescinding its approval of a controversial book deal ex-Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo signed in 2020, a state ethics agency Tuesday went a step further: It has given the OK for the state attorney general to claw back all $5.1 million in proceeds Cuomo got from his publisher.
The former governor was accused last month both by the Joint Commission on Public Ethics as well as the Assembly Judiciary Committee of misusing government resources – chiefly by using state workers to help him write the project about the early stages of the Covid pandemic.
Now, Cuomo has been given 30 days by the ethics agency, called JCOPE, to turn all the proceeds to the office of state Attorney General Letitia James.
Cuomo’s lawyer, in response Tuesday afternoon, said that’s not going to happen.
“JCOPE’s actions today are unconstitutional, exceed its own authority and appear to be driven by political interests rather than the facts and the law,’’ said Jim McGuire, Cuomo's lawyer.
“Should they seek to enforce this action, we’ll see them in court,’’ he said.
The JCOPE board last month voted to reverse a staff counsel’s decision in 2020 giving Cuomo the green light to moonlight as an author, penning a glowing re-telling of his handling of the early months of the Covid pandemic, a time when New York State led the nation in Covid deaths.
The book – “American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the Covid-19 Pandemic” – was permitted so long as Cuomo followed a number of rules, including not using any state workers or state property to write, research or promote the book. The ex-governor also agreed that the book would be “unrelated” to his official duties as governor.
Crown Publishing halted promotion and the printing of additional copies earlier this year following sexual harassment allegations made against Cuomo by a number of female state government workers. Cuomo resigned in August following the publication of a report by James about the allegations and threats of impeachment by state lawmakers.
The November vote by the JCOPE board rescinded the 2020 ethics agency staff approval – which Assembly investigators said came after much of the book was already written – and Cuomo was permitted to apply again now for the ethics approval. If he did not, the board in November opened the door to trying to get back the book profits Cuomo made.
The Assembly Judiciary Committee last month released a 60-page investigation on a number of scandals involving Cuomo, including the book deal. It said he used state resources “to further his personal gain” during the pandemic.
The Assembly panel said senior aides, on state time, helped Cuomo with research and writing, and even met with agents and publishers. The report said one senior Cuomo official sent more than 1,000 emails about Cuomo’s book during a six-month period in 2020.
Among the most damaging allegations, one Cuomo staffer said the book work was taking time away from his Covid response duties. The report said Cuomo’s agent talked with a publisher about writing the book, 10 days before Cuomo was cleared by the ethics agency – and after he’d already had 70,000 words of the book written.
A JCOPE spokesman Tuesday afternoon could not immediately provide a copy of the resolution passed by the agency’s board telling Cuomo to repay the $5.1 million.
Cuomo has said he placed $1 million from the book deal into trusts for his daughters and that he donated $500,000.