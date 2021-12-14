Andrew Cuomo ordered to repay $5.1 million from controversial book deal

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The book – “American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the Covid-19 Pandemic” – was permitted so long as Cuomo followed a number of rules, including not using any state workers or state property to write, research or promote the book. The ex-governor also agreed that the book would be “unrelated” to his official duties as governor.

Crown Publishing halted promotion and the printing of additional copies earlier this year following sexual harassment allegations made against Cuomo by a number of female state government workers. Cuomo resigned in August following the publication of a report by James about the allegations and threats of impeachment by state lawmakers.

The November vote by the JCOPE board rescinded the 2020 ethics agency staff approval – which Assembly investigators said came after much of the book was already written – and Cuomo was permitted to apply again now for the ethics approval. If he did not, the board in November opened the door to trying to get back the book profits Cuomo made.

The Assembly Judiciary Committee last month released a 60-page investigation on a number of scandals involving Cuomo, including the book deal. It said he used state resources “to further his personal gain” during the pandemic.