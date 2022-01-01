And for our next act ... a look to the stories of 2022

Looking into the crystal ball doesn't always mean you're going to like what you see.

In 2021, who knew that we would become so familiar with the Greek alphabet thanks to Delta and Omicron? Or when and where natural disasters would strike? Or that the Sabres would be that bad?

But 2022 isn't going to be all bad news. There are any number of exciting prospects on the horizon for Western New York.

Is this the year we put Covid-19 in the rearview mirror and life returns to normal? Or that we break ground on a new Bills stadium? What will our new and growing population bring?

The reality is no one knows what we will be reflecting on when "Auld Lang Syne" is stuck in our heads this time next year. But the reporters at The Buffalo News can make some informed predictions. Here is a look at some of the stories we've covered this year, and where they may be headed as we embark on our next trip around the sun.

The pandemic

What's to come in our pandemic lives? Our struggles with whom to trust; grappling with mental health; making daily decisions on what's actually smart, safe and doable.