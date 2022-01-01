And for our next act ... a look to the stories of 2022

Looking into the crystal ball doesn't always mean you're going to like what you see.
In 2021, who knew that we would become so familiar with the Greek alphabet thanks to Delta and Omicron? Or when and where natural disasters would strike? Or that the Sabres would be that bad?
But 2022 isn't going to be all bad news. There are any number of exciting prospects on the horizon for Western New York.
Is this the year we put Covid-19 in the rearview mirror and life returns to normal? Or that we break ground on a new Bills stadium? What will our new and growing population bring?
The reality is no one knows what we will be reflecting on when "Auld Lang Syne" is stuck in our heads this time next year. But the reporters at The Buffalo News can make some informed predictions. Here is a look at some of the stories we've covered this year, and where they may be headed as we embark on our next trip around the sun.
The pandemic
What's to come in our pandemic lives? Our struggles with whom to trust; grappling with mental health; making daily decisions on what's actually smart, safe and doable.
Here are some issues to watch as the pandemic heads into its third year:
• Health care burnout. Will already-strained nurses, doctors and other health workers be able to sustain continued surges in hospitalizations?
• What more will we learn about the strength and durability of immunity derived from infection? And on the topic of immunity, what will our vaccine regimen look like in the future?
• Our flexibility. The most logical, fact-based approach to dealing with the pandemic is to adjust our behaviors based on viral spread. As our susceptibility goes up, so should our precautions. Can we do it?
– Tim O'Shei
State government
First up, Gov. Kathy Hochul unveils her 2022 agenda with her Jan. 5 State of the State address.
A month later, she, along with her challengers, will be wooing Democratic Party leaders for support in the gubernatorial primary election.
In the meantime, there will be major battles at the Capitol over tax policies, criminal justice and arguments over how to spend billions in stimulus money.
– Tom Precious
Stadium negotiations
Watch the money, and watch the politics.
Buffalo Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula want to see a new stadium built in Orchard Park. Hochul signaled she'll agree to that.
Hochul and Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, meanwhile, need to push for the Bills to make a sizable contribution to the construction of a stadium that will likely cost at least $1.4 billion. Look for that investment to be in the low nine figures, and if there's a sizable funding gap between the parties, expect the NFL to be called on – possibly with the help of Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer – to pitch in.
– Tim O'Shei
Buffalo City Hall
Buffalo’s reapportionment process starts when the nine-member Citizen Advisory Commission is seated likely in January.
By law, the city must redraw boundaries every 10 years to reflect population changes.
Buffalo also will hold its first foreclosure auction since 2019 due to Covid. The administration is discussing conducting one in October.
The last one netted a $3.6 million surplus.
– Deidre Williams
Criminal justice
Expect to see more calls for reforms to the criminal justice system – and pushback, too.
Advocates for decarceration want changes in sentencing, are seeking an end to mandatory minimum sentences and want to allow judges to revisit long sentences while giving people in prison more ways to earn time off.
On the other hand, members of law enforcement say bail reform enacted in 2020 went too far. A coalition wants to get rid of cash bail all together, but it wants judges to be able to consider the dangerousness of the defendant, not just flight risk.
– Maki Becker
Gun violence
Shootings in Buffalo, and in many cities across the country, surged in 2020 and 2021. Will those levels of gun violence continue in the new year?
Police and community efforts aimed at combating the problem, many of which had been paused earlier in the pandemic, restarted last spring.
Public outreach efforts by Buffalo police, as well as their work with community-based organizations, are seen as a key component to diffusing outbreaks in violence on city streets.
– Aaron Besecker
Health care
Staffing struggles, a lingering pandemic and, in good news, a few construction projects.
Those will be big topics in the world of Western New York health care in 2022.
Covid-19, of course, will remain a major storyline. The surge in Covid-19 hospitalizations at the end of 2021 only further strained capacity at the region's hospitals, which also were seeing higher demand from non-Covid patients who are sicker than ever. If the pandemic begins to subside, the hospitals can begin a long financial recovery in 2022.
Despite the pandemic's financial pressures, the region's health care providers continue to expand. For example, Catholic Health System is building the $73 million Lockport Memorial Hospital and Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center is constructing the $23 million Scott Bieler Amherst Center. Both are due to open in 2023.
– Jon Harris
Schools
Support Local Journalism
The big push for this school year continues to be keeping kids in school for in-person learning.
Standing in the way are quarantines of children who are considered close contacts of someone who tests positive for Covid-19. Some children were quarantined two or three times in the fall and never got sick. A "test-to-stay" pilot program in Grand Island will be expanded statewide to address the issue, but how it will be implemented is up to individual counties to decide.
– Barbara O'Brien
Retail and restaurants
Heading into 2022, the newly organized Elmwood Avenue Starbucks store will attempt to secure a contract, while Starbucks locations here and elsewhere prepare for union votes of their own.
On a broader scale, retailers and restaurants will continue to grapple with supply chain issues and the worker shortage. Consumers will look for new ways to save money as they navigate rising prices and inflation.
And, this summer, Fantasy Island fans will get their first look at how the renamed amusement park will function under its new ownership.
– Samantha Christmann
Niagara County
Niagara County communities will work on plans to spend state and federal money in 2022.
Niagara Falls, which received $57 million in American Rescue Plan money, has a long list of projects to carry out by 2024, ranging from converting all city street lights to brighter LED bulbs, to buying the city's first new police cars and fire trucks in decades.
North Tonawanda, under new 29-year-old Mayor Austin J. Tylec, will decide which projects it will send for state approval under a $10 million Downtown Revitalization grant announced in late November.
– Tom Prohaska
Real estate and development
Western New York's housing market has been going gangbusters for the past few years, amid a severe mismatch between supply of homes and demand, and there's no sign of that stopping anytime soon. Local homebuyers and sellers can expect frenetic sales activity to continue, with multiple offers on desirable homes driving prices even higher.
Demand for housing and the politics of last year's mayoral race will continue to put emphasis on affordable housing, and the vast East Side is likely to become the new frontier for redevelopment.
– Jonathan Epstein
Buffalo's waterfront
Construction is expected to begin on the oft-delayed Heritage Point, two six-story apartment buildings at Canalside.
We're also about to find out what interest developers have in Canalside's North Aud block, where Erie Canal Harbor Development Corp. plans to issue a request for proposals.
– Mark Sommer
Albright-Knox Art Gallery
The Albright-Knox's $168 million expansion is expected to be completed in the fall, when the museum reopens as the Buffalo AKG Art Museum. AKG stands for the museum's major contributors: John J. Albright, Seymour H. Knox Jr. and Jeffrey E. Gundlach.
– Mark Sommer
Northtowns development
In Amherst, 2022 is a key decision period for the stalled Station Twelve project, at the former Northtown Plaza, and for the former Westwood Country Club.
The Boulevard Mall in Amherst and the Eastern Hills Mall in Clarence could see progress toward their planned transformations into mixed-use town centers.
– Stephen T. Watson
Buffalo parks
The first construction for the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park (formerly LaSalle Park) is expected to start in the summer, with a new bridge that crosses the Niagara Thruway.
In Delaware Park, work will begin on restoring the century-old grand staircase on Lincoln Parkway that leads to Hoyt Lake.
– Mark Sommer
Banking and manufacturing
M&T Bank is preparing to capitalize on its $7.6 billion, all-stock deal for People's United Financial, a bank based in Connecticut.
The deal, announced in February 2020, is the largest in M&T's history.
Also, Western New York is among 60 finalists for a federal "tech hub" with funding awards ranging from $25 million to $100 million.
Western New York's application focuses on bolstering manufacturing. The Commerce Department is expected to announce winners in the spring.
– Matt Glynn
Population data
The 2020 census revealed that Buffalo and Erie County are growing for the first time in generations.
But the Census Bureau has yet to release some of the most fascinating and revelatory data from the 2020 count. Forthcoming releases will show where the regional population is aging and whether young adults are really flocking back to the city.
– Caitlin Dewey