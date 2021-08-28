 Skip to main content
Anchor Bar expands to Buffalo State campus
Anchor Bar expands to Buffalo State campus

Anchor Bar wings are now available at Buffalo State College.

Anchor Bar wings, hot, medium or mild, with bleu cheese and celery, coming right up at – Buffalo State College? 

The Anchor Bar, the original home of the Buffalo-style chicken wing first created in 1964, has expanded to the Campbell Student Union. 

“There isn’t a better, more ideal fit than Anchor Bar,” said Glenn Bucello, resident district manager of Chartwells Dining Services on campus. “Our number one seller is chicken wings. Our students love chicken wings. Not only does it appeal to the commuter, it introduces our students from New York City to what Buffalo is known for.”

The restaurant is serving a limited menu, including chicken wings, boneless chicken wings, beef-on-weck sandwiches and several vegetarian options.

The eating establishment, which opened Friday, is the first location of an Anchor Bar restaurant on a college campus.

