Analysis: Why Biden's 'Build Back Better' could benefit Buffalo's poor – and the wealthy

Those benefits would be concentrated in metro New York thanks to its higher incomes, home prices and taxes, but higher-income Buffalo taxpayers would reap rewards, too. According to figures compiled by the office of Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz, about 125,000 Erie County households experienced a tax increase because of the limit placed on the SALT deduction, with the average increase reported at $815 a year.

That's nothing compared to what people lost in high-income areas. Taxpayers in Nassau County lost an average of more than $5,000 because of the tax cap in 2018, federal figures show, while taxpayers in Westchester County lost an average of more than $8,600.

And the bulk of those taxpayers are not rich, said Rep. Tom Suozzi, a Long Island Democrat.

"If you're a union teacher at a public school, or you're a carpenter or an electrician, and you're in a household where you make $150,000 a year or $200,000 a year in that household, you're not a rich person where we are," said Suozzi, who led the charge for lifting the stand and local tax deduction cap. "That's a solid, strong middle class family. However, if you're making $150,000 in Oklahoma or Iowa or North Dakota or a whole bunch of other states ... that's conceived to be a wealthy person, and that's not wealthy where we are."