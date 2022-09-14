Analysis: VP Kamala Harris' speech in Buffalo underscores nation's deep political divide

Inside the University at Buffalo's Center for the Arts on Wednesday afternoon, the frequent applause and effusive praise all seemed to buttress Vice President Kamala Harris as she touted the benefits of clean energy and President Biden's Inflation Reduction Act.

Mayor Byron W. Brown, Rep. Brian Higgins of Buffalo, as well as top environmental officials of the Biden administration and Gov. Kathy Hochul's team all lavished praise on the $369 billion program just approved in Washington that aims to curb inflation, lower prescription drug prices, and boost clean energy. It all smacked of a love fest for electric vehicles, wind and solar energy, and the end of fossil fuel pollution.

But Wednesday's gathering for the vice presidential address included only Democrats. Local Republican members of Congress were nowhere to be seen; ditto for the State Legislature's GOP delegation.

Indeed, reactions like the one offered by Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Saratoga County, only underscored the chasm between Democrats and Republicans in their approach to a major international problem – some call it a crisis – posed by rising temperatures from burning fossil fuels. Stefanik and her colleagues just don't buy the claim that the legislation will lower rising prices any time soon.

"This Far Left legislation is better known as the Inflation Expansion Act and will only fan the flames of our nation's inflation crisis," said Stefanik, third ranking member of the House Republican Caucus. "Last year, Joe Biden lied to the American people when he said inflation was just temporary. Over a year later, inflation is still the top concern of hardworking families in my district."

Still, the Inflation Reduction Act has been the law of the land for almost a month. And Harris seemed thrilled to spend Wednesday touring the university's projects and programs she said paves the way for energy generation from facilities like the North Campus solar panel farm or the research exploring alternate sources for the future.

VP Kamala Harris touts climate crisis solutions during Buffalo visit Harris said young people have seen the U.S. government "fail to act with the urgency this crisis demands" and that the Inflation Reduction Act will help America in multiple ways.

Harris, too, acknowledged the divide she says has allowed global warming to fester for too long.

"You have seen our nation failing to act with the urgency that this crisis demands," she said, addressing UB students in the crowd. "Not because we lack solutions. It's because many of our so-called leaders have lacked the political courage and will to act."

Now, however, the vice president says the administration has championed a program that in addition to reducing inflation, results in the world's largest clean energy investment. She cited her own election as proof of the nation's desire to address the problem – especially by students like those at UB.

"In 2020, young voters turned out in record numbers," she said. "They told us to take on the climate crisis like the crisis it is. And we heard you."

The vice president sought to make the bill relevant to everyday voters by noting available money for installing solar panels for energy generation on homeowners' roofs, and that "millions of good paying jobs" will result from new efforts to build, install and repair the systems – as well as new business for Lockport's General Motors plant to manufacture parts for electric vehicles.

Harris also emphasized that the new bill will help poor people and communities of color, who she said have borne the brunt of toxic fumes and other pollution over the years.

Why VP Kamala Harris chose to speak about the Inflation Reduction Act at UB When Vice President Kamala Harris visited Western New York to promote the Biden administration’s newly passed Inflation Reduction Act, she chose to do so at a SUNY flagship university that’s leading in climate change research and sustainability practices.

"We must address the issue of equity," she said to the strongest applause of her speech. "All our work to address the climate crisis must be grounded in environmental justice."

And though Harris avoided any overt politicking in her approximately 12-minute address, it prompted immediate support from political types in attendance such as Erie County Democratic Chairman Jeremy J. Zellner, who reiterated the party's midterm election message.

“Thanks to the leadership of President Biden, Vice President Harris, and our great Congressional representative Brian Higgins, we are seeing what happens when an administration has the will and vision to actually govern, unite, and move our nation forward rather than divide and drag it into the past,” Zellner said in a statement.

Republicans like congressional candidate Nicholas A. Langworthy in the 23rd Congressional District, however, were equally adamant in dismissing Harris and the new legislation.

"Just yesterday, the stock market plunged amid news inflation had risen more than expected, and no matter how they try to change the definition, we are in a recession," said Langworthy, the state Republican chairman. "All this visit does is showcase just how stunningly tone-deaf they are to the struggles Americans are facing and how desperately we need change this November.”

And Rep. Chris Jacobs, R-Orchard Park, said in his own statement that the bill will have a negligible impact on inflation.

"It’s a marketing scam, intentionally misleading, and yet another instance of this White House playing political games instead of actually putting forth practical policy focused on real needs," Jacobs said.