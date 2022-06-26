Analysis: The Supreme Court and Congress: heading in opposite directions on guns

WASHINGTON – Rarely has this divided nation moved in two different directions at once quite the way it did last week, when the Supreme Court vastly expanded gun rights two days before President Biden signed the first major gun safety legislation passed by Congress in nearly 30 years.

So what does all this mean for New York?

Experts said it likely means more guns on the streets and at people's hips in public places – but it also means a reduced chance of the kind of mass shooting that claimed 10 lives at the Jefferson Avenue Tops on May 14.

As Supreme Court upends New York gun law, Hochul vows to fight back Upending a New York State law that had stood for a century, the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday endorsed a major expansion of gun rights – prompting Gov. Kathy Hochul to say the state will fight back with new gun control measures.

The Supreme Court decision in New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. Bruen said that Americans can carry weapons with them for protection in public, thereby nullifying a century-old New York law that required people to prove they needed to do so.

The bill passed by Congress, meanwhile, will make it harder for the people most likely to commit mass shootings to get their hands on deadly weapons.

Those moves appear contradictory – but in fact, they're merely just different.

In the Supreme Court case, the justices expanded a right that they found in the Second Amendment for the first time only 14 years earlier in a case called District of Columbia v. Heller. In that case, the high court ruled that the oddly-worded amendment guarantees Americans the right to keep guns "to protect hearth and home," then-Justice Antonin Scalia wrote. But in the case decided last week, Justice Clarence Thomas focused on the second part of the Second Amendment's key phrase: "the right to keep and bear arms."

"To confine the right to 'bear' arms to the home would nullify half of the Second Amendment’s operative protections," Thomas wrote.

The ruling will make it easier for people to carry guns in public in New York and the five other states that had similar laws, yet the decision doesn't spell out exactly how much easier.

Governments can ban guns in "sensitive places" like schools, state houses and other government buildings, courthouses and polling places – but governments can't ban guns in entire communities, Thomas said.

Beyond that, governments must let history be the guide for determining where firearms can be banned. “The government must demonstrate that the regulation is consistent with this nation’s historical tradition of firearm regulation," he said.

That "fuzzy standard" leaves plenty of questions unanswered, said Michael Waldman, president of the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University.

"It will make it harder for govern­ment at all levels to restrict gun viol­ence, and surely harder for offi­cials to know what they can lawfully do," he wrote in an op-ed in the Washington Post.

But governments will try. In New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul has called the State Legislature to a special session starting Thursday to bolster the state's gun laws, most likely by banning firearms in sensitive locations.

Waldman said the ramifications of the Supreme Court decision will play out not just in legislatures, but also in the courts, which will determine whether new laws passed in the wake of Thomas' ruling are constitutional.

"Where they will really play out, though, is on the streets, where there will be more guns, more armed confront­a­tions and more crime," he wrote.

At the same time, though, the bipartisan gun legislation that Biden signed on Saturday could have a significant effect in reducing mass shootings for one reason. The bill will make it harder for people aged 18 to 21 to buy assault weapons -- and people age 21 or younger committed six of the nine deadliest mass shootings nationwide since 2018, including the recent massacres in Buffalo and Uvalde, Texas.

People under the age of 21 will have to undergo enhanced background checks before being allowed to buy weapons. In addition to reviewing records from state and local law enforcement, authorities will have up to 10 days to look at juvenile and mental health records – which were unavailable for review in the past.

The accused shooter in Buffalo underwent a mental health evaluation at the age of 17 after discussing "murder-suicide" while in high school, so it's possible that the new law might have prevented him from buying a gun if it had been enacted a year earlier.

But in any case, the change is "a non-trivial improvement" in the background check system, said Andrew R. Morral, leader of the Gun Policy in America research initiative at the RAND Corp. think tank.

"Specifically, there are lots of kids, at least recently, who have demonstrated that they are a threat to themselves or others," he said. "And currently, the background check system ignores that information – and, I think, at all of our peril."

The enhanced background checks were just one of the reasons the Buffalo area's two members of Congress backed the bill. It encourages states to enact "red flag" laws that would remove guns from people deemed to be a threat to themselves or others. It cracks down on gun trafficking and expands protections for victims of domestic violence. And it expands funding for mental health services and school security.

“This legislation may not be perfect, and both sides may not have gotten everything they wanted, but it represents a major step forward in working across the aisle to accomplish meaningful and impactful change on the significant issues our country faces," said Rep. Chris Jacobs of Orchard Park, one of 14 House Republicans to back the bill. "It will save lives."

Rep. Brian Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat, wasn't quite so enthusiastic.

"While this legislation makes modest improvements to existing law, it falls short of making the landmark and compelling changes we need to keep our communities safe," he said. “Sadly, extensive background checks and a ban on the sale of assault weapons, which are supported by the American people, are glaring omissions from this legislation."

Of course, after the Supreme Court decision Thursday, the obvious question about the new law is: Is it constitutional?

It's too soon to know for sure, but in an opinion concurring with that of Thomas, Justice Brett Kavanaugh made clear that plenty of gun regulations are.

States "may require a (gun) license applicant to undergo fingerprinting, a background check, a mental health records check, and training in firearms handling and in laws regarding the use of force, among other possible requirements," Kavanaugh wrote.

