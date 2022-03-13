Analysis: The 'basic politics' behind the timing of a Buffalo Bills stadium deal

Why is it taking so long? Buffalo Bills fans have been asking that question regarding one thing or another – be it winning a Super Bowl or finding a quarterback or firing Rex Ryan – for generations.
And now some are asking it again, as they wonder why negotiations between Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula, Gov. Kathy Hochul and Erie County over building a new football stadium in Orchard Park have been quiet for weeks.
But here's a bit of contrary thinking that political insiders and others in the know have adopted:
It didn't make sense for there to be a deal many weeks ahead of the state's April 1 budget deadline. That, in fact, would be the political equivalent of having Josh Allen and the rest of the Bills offense suit up for a full-pads practice on the Fourth of July, three weeks before the start of training camp.
Just as that would increase the odds of Allen getting hurt, striking a stadium agreement too early could hurt Hochul's chances of getting the deal through the State Legislature while also wounding the governor politically.
"It's basic politics/government: The longer it’s out there, the more opportunities there are to poke holes and have it fail," said one longtime Buffalo political insider.
Several other sources in both Albany and Buffalo echoed that sentiment, and for one reason: in politics, timing is everything.
So let's look at the unveiling of a stadium deal in light of New York's political calendar.
The state budget
The first important date is March 31, the last day of the state's fiscal year. The state constitution mandates that the State Legislature pass a new budget, for the new fiscal year, by April 1 – making that the prospective deadline for a stadium deal, too.
Hochul unveiled her proposed $216 billion budget on Jan. 18, but there was no stadium deal in it.
Let's imagine what could have happened, though, if there had been. Then every state legislator, including New York City's most progressive progressives, would have had more than two months to think about – and tear into – the idea of the state subsidizing a fracking billionaire and his wife and a large share of the costs of their $1.4 billion football stadium for the upstate governor's hometown team.
Support Local Journalism
For two months, most likely, Hochul would have been on the defensive.
Instead, the governor has spent those two months doing what she does best, traveling across the state and selling the message that her budget is the people's budget.
Meanwhile, critical downstate news coverage of a new state-funded Bills stadium has been nearly nonexistent.
Proof of that point can be found on the Nexis Uni news database. There, if you search for "Buffalo Bills" and "stadium" and "Hochul," you will find 118 stories between the unveiling of Hochul's budget and last Thursday – and no critical headlines from downstate New York, home to most of the legislators who will vote on the budget and the stadium deal.
The first critical downstate headline came Friday, on a New York Post piece called "Buffalo Bills' billionaire owner set to get $1B in public funds for new stadium."
The Democratic primary
Of course, most of the state's voters are from downstate, too. And that brings us to the next important date on the political calendar: June 28, the date of the Democratic primary for governor.
So now let's expand that news database search for "Buffalo Bills" and "stadium" and "Hochul." Let's add the word "Suozzi," as in Rep. Tom Suozzi of Long Island, who's challenging Hochul from the right in that primary. Do that and you won't find a single story.
And now let's expand that search again and add the word "Jumaane," as in Jumaane Williams, the New York City public advocate and perpetual candidate-for-something who is challenging Hochul from the left. You'll find one story, from Jan. 19 in the New York Times, where Williams criticizes Hochul's budget for not raising taxes on the wealthy. He never mentions the Pegulas.
Far behind Hochul in the polls, Suozzi and Williams didn't just lose two months in which they could have criticized the Bills stadium deal. They also lost two months in which they could have used the issue to raise both their profile and campaign cash.
Of course, politics is by no means the only reason why it's taking a while for the Bills, the state and the county to strike a deal.
There's also the fact that Hochul started from behind. She became governor last August, succeeding Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, a scandal-plagued executive who, according to sources in Albany and Buffalo, never prioritized the Bills stadium negotiations, and who spent his last months in office trying to fend off multiple allegations of sexual harassment.
Also remember that this is a big deal – a $1 billion plus deal – with lots of moving pieces. It's the sort of agreement that inevitably takes months to hammer out, especially given that Hochul wants the deal to come with a long lease to keep the Bills in Western New York in perpetuity.
Yet there are also signs that, after all this time, a stadium deal is coming together. Last week, the Associated Press reported and The Buffalo News confirmed that the Bills signed Populous, the renowned stadium architecture firm from Kansas City, to design their new showplace. And privately, sources in both Albany and Buffalo said last week that they're confident that a deal will emerge in the coming weeks.
So yes, there's still time to get a deal done, and plenty of it. After all, March 31 is way more than 13 seconds away.