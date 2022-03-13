Analysis: The 'basic politics' behind the timing of a Buffalo Bills stadium deal

And now let's expand that search again and add the word "Jumaane," as in Jumaane Williams, the New York City public advocate and perpetual candidate-for-something who is challenging Hochul from the left. You'll find one story, from Jan. 19 in the New York Times, where Williams criticizes Hochul's budget for not raising taxes on the wealthy. He never mentions the Pegulas.

Far behind Hochul in the polls, Suozzi and Williams didn't just lose two months in which they could have criticized the Bills stadium deal. They also lost two months in which they could have used the issue to raise both their profile and campaign cash.

Of course, politics is by no means the only reason why it's taking a while for the Bills, the state and the county to strike a deal.

There's also the fact that Hochul started from behind. She became governor last August, succeeding Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, a scandal-plagued executive who, according to sources in Albany and Buffalo, never prioritized the Bills stadium negotiations, and who spent his last months in office trying to fend off multiple allegations of sexual harassment.