Analysis of Buffalo’s blizzard response to be conducted by NYU Wagner

A study will be conducted to analyze the city’s response to the deadly blizzard that crippled Buffalo for nearly a week.

New York University's Robert F. Wagner Graduate School of Public Service will conduct the study and deliver a report that will also evaluate how the region can recover from the Christmas Blizzard of 2022 and prepare for and respond to future major snowstorms.

This is in addition to Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown having said his administration is already conducting internal reviews of the city's storm response.

Buffalo officials have been under scrutiny for how they responded to the storm that resulted in 39 deaths, 31 of those were in the city. Some have cited a lack of proper equipment and efficient use of resources and a less-than-timely implementation of driving bans.

A better prepared and more coordinated response, they say, could have prevented at least some of the deaths attributed to the storm.

Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz expressed his own complaints about a snow-fighting response he called "embarrassing."

Brown has said the city was prepared but that this storm was one of the strongest winter weather systems to ever hit a densely populated metropolis. He added even the most modern equipment would bog down in a storm of such historic proportions. The city received more than 50 inches of snow over three days.

“With climate change and increasingly strong weather systems, we know this is not the last,” Brown said. “I am pleased to welcome NYU Wagner's partnership with the City of Buffalo to analyze this winter weather event."

Brown said NYU Wagner’s combination of dedication to public policy and being outside the region will bring a “necessary level of objectivity to the review and report.”

The report will include examinations of the Department of Public Works, Buffalo Police Department and law enforcement partners, Buffalo Fire Department, Buffalo Sewer Authority and other governmental entities, as well as local utility companies, according to a news release from the mayor’s office.

The analysis, also intended to assist other cold weather cities across the nation in handling major snowstorms, is slated to be completed by the end of March.

“We are pleased to partner with the City of Buffalo to learn from the experience of the recent blizzard, so that Buffalo, and other cold weather cities, can respond efficiently to the effects of increasingly intensive storm weather events on infrastructure and essential services,” said Sherry Glied, dean of the Wagner School and its Rudin Center for Transportation.

The final report will be available to the public.

“The City of Buffalo is resolved to learn from this storm and offer recommendations for improvements in how we respond to future winter snowstorms,” the news release notes.