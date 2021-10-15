Analysis: Letitia James – no longer just attorney general

Those same political observers also note that the last two elected governors of New York – Cuomo and Eliot L. Spitzer – ascended from the Attorney General's Office.

James also journeyed to Syracuse and Rochester this week, only stoking the speculation. And while it may be unfair to pin a political label on her efforts to fight opioid addiction, her new status seems to intensify attention on such causes. Indeed, 14 Democrats from Erie County joined her at the Save the Michaels of the World organization earlier Friday in a sign that elected officials are recognizing her new status. In an emotional event, she announced up to $1.5 billion in funds will be awarded awarded to counties across New York.

The money stems from the James lawsuit filed in 2019, at the time the nation’s most extensive lawsuit against the opioid manufacturers and distributors. The state blamed them for marketing opioids to doctors, hospitals, health care systems, and others leading to their over-prescription and resulting deaths.

Avi and Julie Israel founded their Save the Michaels of the World organization when their son died of suicide in 2011 after the effects of addiction. On Friday, Avi Israel praised the attorney general for her efforts in obtaining the new lawsuit proceeds that will be used exclusively for opioid addiction purposes.