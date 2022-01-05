Analysis: Kathy Hochul puts her own stamp on Albany in first State of the State address

Hochul aims to increase state's health care workforce by 20% "We simply do not have enough health care workers in our hospitals, or in our long-term care facilities, in our ambulances, or in the homes of our loved ones," Hochul said in her State of the State address on Wednesday.

"We are attacking this virus head-on, armed with a tactical, science-based approach and we are ready for whatever comes next," she said. "But as we all know too well, this is more than a public health crisis. We now need to support the people, places and industries hit hardest, starting with the New Yorkers who have been on the frontlines since day one."

While the new governor piggybacked on many programs initiated by Cuomo, she saved her most emphatic pitch for her own initiatives. On the day after one of her principal rivals for this year's Democratic nomination for governor – Rep. Thomas R. Suozzi of Nassau County – highlighted the need for tax relief to stem New York's business and population exodus, Hochul took it on directly.

She proposed accelerating a $1.2 billion tax cut originally slated for between now and 2025, as well as $100 million in relief for small businesses.

"That means more than 6 million middle-class taxpayers get more money in their pockets sooner at a time when inflation is robbing them of any gains in income," she said. "To help with property taxes, we will provide a $1 billion middle-class property tax rebate to more than 2 million homeowners."

