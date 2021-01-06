Analysis: Democratic votes in Georgia boost stimulus plans, Schumer – and a key West Virginia senator

It's difficult to overstate the implications of Schumer's new role for both the state and the nation. His ascension will guarantee that the Senate takes up state and local aid and other New York priorities, and possibly the restoration of full state and local tax deduction, which the Republican Congress trimmed in its 2017 tax overhaul. Moreover, it means that Biden's cabinet and judicial nominees will have a far easier path to confirmation, as will many key parts of his agenda.

Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand weighed in on the implications of it all in a conference call with reporters Tuesday as voters in Georgia were going to the polls.

"We are so eager to see Sen. Schumer as the majority leader so that we can actually get votes on bills that are bipartisan and meaningful," she said.

• Manchin might be the most powerful senator. Manchin, an affable throwback to the days when senators from both parties worked with and actually liked each other, is no cookie-cutter Democrat and no progressive. He won his Senate seat in 2010 in part with an ad that touted his National Rifle Association endorsement and that showed him quite literally shooting a hole through climate change legislation.